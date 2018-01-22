Lenny Kravitz adds dates to his European tour

Lenny Kravitz has added a further nine dates to his upcoming Raise Vibration tour.

The vocalist and guitarist had previously announced a run of shows across Europe and Mexico for later this year – and he’s now revealed he’ll play additional shows in England, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain.

The 2018 tour dates are in support of Kravitz’s new studio album Raise Vibration, which will be his first record since 2014’s Strut.

It’s set to arrive sometime in the spring, with further details to be announced in due course.

Find a full list of Kravitz’s 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.

Apr 13: Ciudad De Mexico CDMX Arena, Mexico

Apr 15: Monterrey MTY Arena, Mexico

Apr 18: Guadalajara GDL Arena, Mexico

May 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jun 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 03: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Jun 05: Bratislava NTC Arena, Slovakia

Jun 08: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jun 09: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria

Jun 12: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany

Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Jun 15: Antwerp Sportpalais, Belgium

Jun 16: Paris Accord Hotels Arena, France

Jun 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 20: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 22: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Jun 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 25: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 01: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 04: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain

Jul 05: Barcelona Pueblo Espanol, Spain

Jul 07: D’Argeles Sur Mer Festival Les Deferlantes, France

Jul 08: Nimes Festival, France

Jul 10: Floirac Bordeaux Metropole Arena, France

Jul 12: Antibes Jass A Juan Festival, France

Jul 13: Tours American Tours Festival, France

Jul 16: Verona Arena, Italy

Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 21: Stuttgart Jazzopen Festival, Germany

