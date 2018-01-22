Lenny Kravitz adds dates to his European tour

Lenny Kravitz has added a further nine dates to his upcoming Raise Vibration tour.
The vocalist and guitarist had previously announced a run of shows across Europe and Mexico for later this year – and he’s now revealed he’ll play additional shows in England, the Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Spain.
The 2018 tour dates are in support of Kravitz’s new studio album Raise Vibration, which will be his first record since 2014’s Strut.
It’s set to arrive sometime in the spring, with further details to be announced in due course.
Find a full list of Kravitz’s 2018 tour dates below, with the new shows highlighted in bold.
- Steve Hackett announces orchestral Genesis Revisited UK tour
- Alex Lifeson: Rush are basically done
- Our TeamRock+ offer just got bigger. And louder.
- Metallica: Classic Rock & Metal Hammer Special Edition - out now!
Lenny Kravitz Raise Vibration 2018 tour dates
Apr 13: Ciudad De Mexico CDMX Arena, Mexico
Apr 15: Monterrey MTY Arena, Mexico
Apr 18: Guadalajara GDL Arena, Mexico
May 31: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Jun 02: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Jun 03: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
Jun 05: Bratislava NTC Arena, Slovakia
Jun 08: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jun 09: Vienna Wiener Stadhalle, Austria
Jun 12: Berlin Zitadelle, Germany
Jun 13: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Jun 15: Antwerp Sportpalais, Belgium
Jun 16: Paris Accord Hotels Arena, France
Jun 19: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
Jun 20: Birmingham Arena, UK
Jun 22: London SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Jun 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Jun 25: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Jun 27: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 01: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 04: Madrid Wizink Centre, Spain
Jul 05: Barcelona Pueblo Espanol, Spain
Jul 07: D’Argeles Sur Mer Festival Les Deferlantes, France
Jul 08: Nimes Festival, France
Jul 10: Floirac Bordeaux Metropole Arena, France
Jul 12: Antibes Jass A Juan Festival, France
Jul 13: Tours American Tours Festival, France
Jul 16: Verona Arena, Italy
Jul 18: Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
Jul 21: Stuttgart Jazzopen Festival, Germany