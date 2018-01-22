Ghost tease Papa Emeritus Zero in Facebook video

Ghost have released a Facebook video showing “new” frontman Papa Emeritus Zero giving his opinion on Papa Emeritus III.

The clip shows Zero playing an 8-track of the band’s Ceremony And Devotion live album, which was sneak released last month. It marked the end of Papa Emeritus III’s stint in the group, with Zero taking over for the Swedish outfit’s next chapter.

Zero can be heard saying: “I’m going to fucking wipe the floor with this guy. Not bad, but not good either. Pure shame.”

Papa Emeritus Zero was introduced to Ghost fans at the end of a show in Gothenburg last October, when Emeritus III was dragged off stage to be replaced with the latest incarnation on the vocalist.

Zero told the crowd: “I am Papa Emeritus Zero. The party is over and now a new era begins. The Middle Ages begin now.”

Ghost have several live shows planned throughout 2018. Find a list of confirmed gigs below.

