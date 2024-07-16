See first photos of Metallica’s James Hetfield in new western thriller The Thicket

Metallica frontman James Hetfield will appear in upcoming film The Thicket, starring and produced by Game Of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

The singer/guitarist plays an undisclosed role in the upcoming picture, which will be released in US theatres on September 6.

However, photographs published by streaming service Tubi show the 60-year-old dressed as a sheriff.

See the snapshots below.

As well as Hetfield and Dinklage, The Thicket will feature actors Juliette Lewis, Esmé Creed-Miles, Levon Hawke, Leslie Grace and Gbenga Akinnagbe.

The project is directed by Elliott Lester (Nightingale) and written by playwright Christopher Kelly.

The official synopsis reads: “When fierce bounty hunter Reginald Jones (Peter Dinklage) is recruited by a desperate man to track down a ruthless killer known only as Cutthroat Bill (Juliette Lewis), he rallies a band of unlikely heroes including a grave-digging ex-slave and a street-smart woman-for-hire.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Together they embark on a perilous quest to track down Cutthroat Bill that leads them into the deadly ‘no-man’s-land’ known as…The Thicket.”

Hetfield has previously been seen as himself in numerous feature films, including the 2004 Metallica documentary Some Kind Of Monster and 2006 comedy The Darwin Awards.

The singer/guitarist first turned to acting onscreen in 2019 with Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile. He portrayed a police officer in several scenes with Zac Efron, who played Bundy.

Extremely Wicked… was directed by Some Kind Of Monster co-director Joe Berlinger.

Efron said of Hetfield’s acting chops in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel: “James Hetfield, to his credit, absolutely nailed the part, he just crushed it.

“It’s like he’s been acting his own life. He had no fear. He did a great job.

“I was ready to maybe give James Hetfield [an acting] tip, but he didn’t ask for a single one. James Hetfield is the shit.”

Hetfield’s casting in The Thicket was first reported in March 2023, with the project being described as a “western thriller”.

Away from the silver screen, Hetfield continues to perform with Metallica.

The band have just wrapped a European tour and will perform in North and Central America in August and September.

See their full list of upcoming concerts below.

Posted by tubitv on

Aug 02: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 04: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA

Aug 09: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 11: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA

Aug 16: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 18: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA

Aug 23: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 25: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada

Aug 30: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 01: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA

Sep 20: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 22: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 27: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Sep 29: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico