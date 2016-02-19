Se Delan announce Drifter

Se Delan have announced that their latest album will be called Drifter.

The duo of Crippled Black Phoenix members Justin Greaves and Belinda Kordic will release the follow-up to 2014’s The Fall on April 29 via Kscope.

Drifter is said to be “darker” than their previous material in a way that “captures how they felt as humanly as possible.”

Kordic says: “Sometimes it can take a lot of effort and hard work to stay grounded and stay on the right side of that line. Life vs death, the unknown – and cats.”

Greaves adds: “We don’t write songs in any way with this big concept in mind. We just put our thoughts into words and feelings into music, whatever they may be.”

Drifter is available for pre-order on CD digipak, and comes with a 16-page colour booklet.

Se Delan Drifter tracklist