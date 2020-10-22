Scardust premiere new video for Gone

Israeli progressive metallers Scardust have released a music video for Gone. The track is taken from their new album Strangers, which will be released on October 30th, 2020 via M-Theory Audio.

"You have your own dreams and ambitions, and sometimes you may choose to achieve them by yourself," say the band. "Gone is told by one who left. It shows the bitter sweet side of caring deeply about someone but having to leave them for your own personal needs. The song is fast, exciting, feels like a soundtrack to accompany a big adventure, and the choruses are repetitive and catchy.

"In the video we see the band playing together by a concrete wall representing today. They are surrounded by paint cans lying on the ground. Suddenly, the video takes a sharp turn and the musicians appear each in their own unique location by the sea, in a bright colourful dream-like scene representing tomorrow. Then back to playing together by the concrete wall, and so on alternately, until we get to the instrumental section. From there it becomes a big explosion of colour smears and splashes, alongside musicians playing in a dark closed scene, then back to the sea, back to the concrete, and ending in a beautiful sea painting… On the concrete."

The new album was mixed by Yonatan Kossov and mastered by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Arch Enemy).

Pre-order Strangers.