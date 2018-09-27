Saxon planning on celebrating 40th anniversary with "special shows" in 2019

Saxon frontman Biff Byford says the band are planning on celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2019.

They’ve just kicked off the UK and European leg of their Thunderbolt tour and are currently in Norway. And the vocalist says that once this year’s shows wrap up, they’ll turn their attention to 2019 to mark the career milestone.

Byford tells Moshpit Passion: “We’re touring until December – but we’ve got something planned next year for our 40th anniversary.

“We're looking forward to that. There should be some festivals and maybe two or three special shows.”

When pressed for further details, Byford replies: “I can’t share it – it’s top secret.”

Last week, Saxon released a video for their Thunderbolt track Predator which features a guest appearance from Amon Amarth frontman Johan Hegg.

Earlier this month, Saxon also released a tour edition of Thunderbolt.

Along with all 11 album tracks, the special edition features the Raw Version of Nosferatu, along with two live cuts: Thunderbolt, recorded in Frankfurt in March, and Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz), which was captured during Saxon’s performance in Los Angeles in April.

Saxon 2018 Thunderbolt tour dates

Sep 27: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 28: Trollhättan Apollon, Sweden

Sep 29: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Oct 01: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 05: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 06: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Oct 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Oct 09: Toulouse Bikini, France

Oct 11: Madrid La Riveria, Spain

Oct 12: Bilboa Santana 27, Spain

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 15: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 16: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 08: Bath Forum, UK

Nov 09: Hafan y Môr Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Dec 08: Geiselwind Christmas Bash Festival, Germany