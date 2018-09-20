Saxon team up with Amon Amarth’s Johan Hegg in Predator video

Saxon have shared a video for their new single Predator.

The track features on their latest album Thunderbolt, which launched in February this year. The video has been released to mark the start of Saxon’s UK and European tour.

Predator features guest vocals from Johan Hegg, with the Amon Amarth frontman also appearing in the new promo which can be watched below.

Saxon singer Biff Byford says: “Great fun doing the new video for Predator. Big thanks to Johan for doing his thing on vocals with me… and much thanks to Steph Byford for making the video, hope you like it.”

Earlier this month, Saxon released a tour edition of Thunderbolt.

Along with all 11 album tracks, the special edition features the Raw Version of Nosferatu, along with two live cuts: Thunderbolt, recorded in Frankfurt in March, and Nosferatu (The Vampire’s Waltz), which was captured during Saxon’s performance in Los Angeles in April.

Saxon are joined on the tour on selected dates by FM, Doro, Raven and Wayward Sons. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Saxon 2018 Thunderbolt tour dates

Sep 21: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Sep 22: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Sep 23: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Sep 25: Hamburg Grosse Freheit, Germany

Sep 27: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Sep 28: Trollhättan Apollon, Sweden

Sep 29: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Oct 01: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Oct 02: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Oct 04: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Oct 05: Milan Live Club, Italy

Oct 06: Marseille Le Moulin, France

Oct 07: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Oct 09: Toulouse Bikini, France

Oct 11: Madrid La Riveria, Spain

Oct 12: Bilboa Santana 27, Spain

Oct 13: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain

Oct 15: Paris Bataclan, France

Oct 16: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Oct 18: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Oct 19: London Roundhouse, UK

Oct 20: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK

Oct 21: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 08: Bath Forum, UK

Nov 09: Hafan y Môr Hard Rock Hell, UK

Nov 10: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK

Nov 11: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Dec 08: Geiselwind Christmas Bash Festival, Germany