Saxon celebrate 1979 tour with Motorhead in They Played Rock And Roll video

Saxon have released a lyric video for their new track They Played Rock And Roll.

The song and promo celebrate Saxon’s 1979 tour with Motorhead, with frontman Biff Byford revealing its existence in September 2016.

It’ll feature on Saxon’s upcoming studio album Thunderbolt, which is set for release on February 2 via Militia Guard/Silver Lining Music.

Byford says: “The song tells the story of Saxon’s very first tour in 1979 with Motorhead. I want people to get a flavour of what it was like in the UK in 79⁄ 80 for Saxon and Motorhead at the start of the 80s musical revolution.”

Saxon revealed the title track from the new album in November. Find the Thunderbolt cover art and tracklist below, along with the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Saxon Thunderbolt tracklist

Olympus Rising Thunderbolt The Secret Of Flight Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz) They Played Rock and Roll Predator Sons Of Odin Sniper A Wizard’s Tale Speed Merchants Roadie’s Song Nosferatu - RawVersion (Not available on vinyl)

Feb 23: Cardiff University, UK

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 25: Hull City Hall, UK

Feb 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 28: Saarbruecken Garage, Germany

Mar 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 03: Dresden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 22: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, IL

May 05: Mexico City Formula 1 Autodrome, Mexico

