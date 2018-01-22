Rapper Machine Gun Kelly to play Tommy Lee in Motley Crue film

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has revealed that he’s been cast for the long-awaited Motely Crue biopic, The Dirt.

The 27 year old artist from Cleveland revealed the news on Twitter – and confirmed he’ll play drummer Tommy Lee in the film, which has just entered pre-production.

He says: “It’s finally announced. Excuse me for being crass but, holy fucking shit!

“I got the movie to hire my little bro as my drum teacher. Kept it in the family. I will learn the drums and finish the new album before we start filming.”

According to IMDB, the English actor Douglas Booth will play Nikki Sixx in the Jeff Tremaine-directed film.

No other cast members have been announced, while shooting is scheduled to get underway in February.

The film based on Crue’s 2001 book of the same name was originally slated for release in the summer of 2016.

