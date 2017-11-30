Saxon unleash video for new track Thunderbolt

Saxon have released a video for their new song Thunderbolt.

It’s the title track from the UK outfit’s upcoming 22nd studio album, which will arrive on February 2 via Militia Guard (Silver Lining Music).

The video features footage from the band’s live performances and is the first taste of their new material.

Speaking about the follow-up to 2015’s Battering Ram, frontman Biff Byford said: “This is album 22 and it’s called Thunderbolt. It’s a storming, smashing, thundering collection of tracks we’ve been crafting with producer Andy Sneap and it’s finished ready to be unleashed.

“Stand clear and fasten your seat belts!”

Saxon recently announced the first UK and European dates on what will be a world tour in support of Thunderbolt – and they’ve now added dates in Wilkes-Barre, Detroit and Mexico City.

Byford said: “This is part one of the colossal Thunderbolt World Tour. We’re going to be touring the whole of 2018 so get your tickets and join the ride.

“It’s gonna be fast and furious, dark and brooding. Monumental riffing and screaming vocals loud and proud. It’s going to be a Saxon tour, unique in every way.”

Find a list of Saxon’s confirmed 2018 tour dates below, along with the Thunderbolt tracklist and cover art.

Saxon Thunderbolt tracklist

Olympus Rising Thunderbolt The Secret Of Flight Nosferatu (The Vampires Waltz) They Played Rock and Roll Predator Sons Of Odin Sniper A Wizard’s Tale Speed Merchants Roadie’s Song Nosferatu - RawVersion (Not available on vinyl)

Feb 23: Cardiff University, UK

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Feb 25: Hull City Hall, UK

Feb 27: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Feb 28: Saarbruecken Garage, Germany

Mar 01: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 02: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Mar 03: Dresden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 22: Wilkes-Barre Mohegan Sun Arena, PA

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, IL

May 05: Mexico City Formula 1 Autodrome, Mexico

