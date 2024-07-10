Rebuild the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy ahead of Prime Day with over £150 off the Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon

By
published

Try your best to make the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs with this intricate 7541-piece model of the best-loved ship in the Star Wars universe with 21% off the RRP

Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon
(Image credit: Lego)

Amazon Prime Day is locked in for next week, with the annual two-day sales event set to travel into hyperspace on July 16 & 17. It'll be 48-hours of galaxy-sized deals on everything from tech to board games and, of course, Prime Day Lego deals.

But the Force is strong with the Amazon team, who have decided to jump the Sarlacc early by taking a lightsaber to the price of the awesome Star Wars Millennium Falcon - lopping the price down from £734.99 to a sizzling £581.98 - a saving of more than £150.

Lego Millennium Falcon: Was £734.99, now £581.98

Lego Millennium Falcon: Was £734.99, now £581.98
Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies.

View Deal

The Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon is more packed than the Mos Eisley cantina on a Saturday night and it'll take more than a Jedi mind trick to bind the whole thing together.

We're still not sure how Lego managed to cram so much into the Falcon's rusty innards but it features a combat training helmet, a seating area for the crew and the holochess table that Chewbacca somehow always manages to win games of Dejarik on. The hull panels can be removed, there's a hidden cannon to take care of pesky TIE Fighters, sensor dishes and more.

And speaking of crew, the package also contains Han, Chewie, Princess Leia and C-3PO Lego figures, while they are also joined in some sort of weird Star Wars-style time travelling loop by the older version of Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8 from the more recent movies.

With Amazon Prime Day approaching faster than a Womp Rat fleeing down Beggar's Canyon with Luke hot on its heels, we’ll be keeping our eyes on all the best Death Star-sized bargains and bringing them to you in our Prime Day music dealsPrime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals pages.

Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent 35 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in the summer of 2014 before moving to the e-commerce team in 2020. Scott keeps Louder’s buyer’s guides up to date, writes about the best deals for music fans, keeps on top of the latest tech releases and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 10 years, Scott has written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald newspapers, covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.