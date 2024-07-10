Rebuild the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy ahead of Prime Day with over £150 off the Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon

Amazon Prime Day is locked in for next week, with the annual two-day sales event set to travel into hyperspace on July 16 & 17. It'll be 48-hours of galaxy-sized deals on everything from tech to board games and, of course, Prime Day Lego deals.

But the Force is strong with the Amazon team, who have decided to jump the Sarlacc early by taking a lightsaber to the price of the awesome Star Wars Millennium Falcon - lopping the price down from £734.99 to a sizzling £581.98 - a saving of more than £150.

Lego Millennium Falcon: Was £734.99, now £581.98

Star Wars fans looking for a challenge are in for a treat with this 7541-piece Millennium Falcon kit. It's packed full of details Star Wars fans will love like the hologram chess board - and there's even room for Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO from the original films, along with Han, Rey and Finn and BB-8 from the newer movies.

The Star Wars Lego Millennium Falcon is more packed than the Mos Eisley cantina on a Saturday night and it'll take more than a Jedi mind trick to bind the whole thing together.

We're still not sure how Lego managed to cram so much into the Falcon's rusty innards but it features a combat training helmet, a seating area for the crew and the holochess table that Chewbacca somehow always manages to win games of Dejarik on. The hull panels can be removed, there's a hidden cannon to take care of pesky TIE Fighters, sensor dishes and more.

And speaking of crew, the package also contains Han, Chewie, Princess Leia and C-3PO Lego figures, while they are also joined in some sort of weird Star Wars-style time travelling loop by the older version of Han, Rey, Finn and BB-8 from the more recent movies.

