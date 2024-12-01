You don't get Something For Nothing, but you can get 25% off the vinyl hologram edition of Rush classic 2112

Rush's 1976 masterpiece 2112 is one of the greatest albums that the Canadian trio ever made and, along with 1981's Moving Pictures, it helped put Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart firmly in the Limelight. And, even if you have the album, perhaps you don't own the hologram edition of the record which you can currently get at Amazon with 25% off the price, with the online shopping giant cutting the price from £36.18 to £27.14.

Rush 2112 Hologram Edition: was £36.18 now £27.14 at Amazon The Hologram edition of Rush's epic 2112 is on sale with 25% off for Cyber Monday. There are no extra tracks, but once the vinyl is set spinning, you'll be able to clearly see the famous Rush star rotating around the centre label. A nice collectable for Rush fans.

So what exactly is the Hologram Edition on 2112? Well, all the album tracks as here such as the epic side-long title track, the wreathed in smoke classic A Passage To Bangkok and the rollicking Something For Nothing, but when you set the vinyl spinning, you'll see the Rush star from the album cover rotating around the centre label.

When Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett hailed Rush as “the high priests of conceptual rock”, he was talking about the Canadian trio’s work in the ’70s - and specifically the album 2112.

The album was released in 1976 at a critical time in the band’s career. After their third album Caress Of Steel bombed, they were under heavy pressure from record label Mercury. But with their backs against the wall, they delivered a masterpiece.

In a 2016 interview with Classic Rock, Rush bassist, vocalist and keyboard player said: "2112 saved our career. There’s no question about that."

So if you're after a slice of rock music history with a neat hologram twist, this is a lovely deal that'll look great in any vinyl collection.

For more discounts, take a look at our guide to the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals, and if you're after something to play your new vinyl on, we have you covered on our Cyber Monday record player deals page.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More Black Friday content