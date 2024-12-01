You don't get Something For Nothing, but you can get 25% off the vinyl hologram edition of Rush classic 2112

By
( )
published

You may already have Rush's 1976 masterpiece 2112 on your vinyl shelf, but do you have the awesome Hologram Edition? If not, now's your chance

A banner image showing the cover of Rush&#039;s 2112 album at an angle on a pink background.
(Image credit: UMC)

Rush's 1976 masterpiece 2112 is one of the greatest albums that the Canadian trio ever made and, along with 1981's Moving Pictures, it helped put Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart firmly in the Limelight. And, even if you have the album, perhaps you don't own the hologram edition of the record which you can currently get at Amazon with 25% off the price, with the online shopping giant cutting the price from £36.18 to £27.14.

Rush 2112 Hologram Edition
Rush 2112 Hologram Edition: was £36.18 now £27.14 at Amazon

The Hologram edition of Rush's epic 2112 is on sale with 25% off for Cyber Monday. There are no extra tracks, but once the vinyl is set spinning, you'll be able to clearly see the famous Rush star rotating around the centre label. A nice collectable for Rush fans.

View Deal

So what exactly is the Hologram Edition on 2112? Well, all the album tracks as here such as the epic side-long title track, the wreathed in smoke classic A Passage To Bangkok and the rollicking Something For Nothing, but when you set the vinyl spinning, you'll see the Rush star from the album cover rotating around the centre label.

When Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett hailed Rush as “the high priests of conceptual rock”, he was talking about the Canadian trio’s work in the ’70s - and specifically the album 2112.

The album was released in 1976 at a critical time in the band’s career. After their third album Caress Of Steel bombed, they were under heavy pressure from record label Mercury. But with their backs against the wall, they delivered a masterpiece.

In a 2016 interview with Classic Rock, Rush bassist, vocalist and keyboard player said: "2112 saved our career. There’s no question about that."

So if you're after a slice of rock music history with a neat hologram twist, this is a lovely deal that'll look great in any vinyl collection.

For more discounts, take a look at our guide to the best Cyber Monday vinyl deals, and if you're after something to play your new vinyl on, we have you covered on our Cyber Monday record player deals page.

More Black Friday content

Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott

Freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and the autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis. He has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss, and currently works as content editor for Total Guitar. He lives in Bath - of which David Coverdale recently said: “How very Roman of you!”