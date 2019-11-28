Save 20% on Nixon's Metallica watches in their Black Friday sale!

In August last year, Metallica announced a collaboration with Nixon to offer fans a range of branded watches.

The initial run took their inspiration from albums including Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All and in October of this year, the band unveiled three additional designs to the range: The Sentry Leather Seek And Destroy watch in black and red, the Time Teller Classic Logo in black and white, and the 51-30 limited edition Enter Sandman timepiece (that quickly sold out).

Well, the entire range, currently consisting of eight Metallica-inspired designs, is now on sale on Nixon's official site at 20% off in honour of Black Friday!

Check out the full collection at bargain prices below.

Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal

Metallica x Nixon Pushead Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

This time keeper features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including on the music video for One, the album cover for St. Anger, various interior album illustrations (most notably for ...And Justice for All), and many web graphics and T-shirt designs – with this particular design being taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.

View Deal

Metallica x Nixon Ride The Lightening Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100

Featuring the instantly recognisable lightning design taken from Metallica's second studio album, the Ride The Lightning Time Teller features 'Metallica barb' seconds hand, Ride The Lightening custom dial and stainless steel 5 link bracelet with stainless steel double locking clasp.