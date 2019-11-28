Save 20% on Nixon's Metallica watches in their Black Friday sale!

In August last year, Metallica announced a collaboration with Nixon to offer fans a range of branded watches.
The initial run took their inspiration from albums including Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets and …And Justice For All and in October of this year, the band unveiled three additional designs to the range: The Sentry Leather Seek And Destroy watch in black and red, the Time Teller Classic Logo in black and white, and the 51-30 limited edition Enter Sandman timepiece (that quickly sold out).
Well, the entire range, currently consisting of eight Metallica-inspired designs, is now on sale on Nixon's official site at 20% off in honour of Black Friday!
Check out the full collection at bargain prices below.
Metallica x Nixon All Black Time Teller: Was $125 | Now $100
Want to wear your love of Metallica on your sleeve, but you want to keep it subtle? The All Black Time Teller is for you. It features custom 'nail' hour and minutes hands, a 'Metallica barb' seconds hand and custom 'Torq screw indices.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Pushead Time Teller:
Was $125 | Now $100
This time keeper features the artwork of Brian Schroeder (a.k.a. Pushead), who has worked with Metallica on numerous occasions, including on the music video for One, the album cover for St. Anger, various interior album illustrations (most notably for ...And Justice for All), and many web graphics and T-shirt designs – with this particular design being taken from the Damage Inc. single artwork.
View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Kill Em All Time Teller:
Was $125 | Now $100
Inspired by Metallica's debut album, this Time Teller has a 'Metallica Hammer' hour hand, 'Metallica Barb' seconds hand and iconic Kill 'Em All album art design.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Ride The Lightening Time Teller:
Was $125 | Now $100
Featuring the instantly recognisable lightning design taken from Metallica's second studio album, the Ride The Lightning Time Teller features 'Metallica barb' seconds hand, Ride The Lightening custom dial and stainless steel 5 link bracelet with stainless steel double locking clasp.
Metallica x Nixon Hardwired Time Teller:
Was $125 | Now $100
Inspired by Metallica's 2016 album Hardwired... to Self-Destruct, this Time Teller features the album artwork, the 'glitch' Metallica logo and Metallica Barb seconds hand.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Seek & Destroy Sentry Leather:
Was $250 | Now $200
Inspired by Metallica's infamous track Seek & Destroy, taken from their 1982 No Life 'Til Leather demo, relive the glory days of thrash with a custom leather rocker cuff and strap, a rad flying V guitar seconds hand and bullet indices and crown.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon Black Album Sentry Leather:
Was $250 | Now $200
Taking design cues from Metallica's seminal eponymous album, this sleek watch features a full grain genuine Horween leather band and custom Horween leather-textured dial, with ‘Metallica Barb’ seconds hand.View Deal
Metallica x Nixon And Justice For All Corporal SS:
Was $250 | Now $200
Influenced by the 1988 album ...And Justice For All, a custom 'cracked' dial and crown, 'Metallica Sword' seconds hand and hidden cover art that can only be revealed with a black light, this gives the album the justice it deserves. View Deal