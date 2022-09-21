Saro Cosetino shares lyric video for The Joke, featuring Peter Hammill

Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino will release third album The Road To Now in October

Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino has shared a new lyric video for his song The Joke, which features a guest performance from Van der Graaf Generator singer Peter Hammill. You can watch the new video below.

The song is taken from Cosentino's third album, The Road To Now, which will be released through Cat Sounds Records on October 7. Hammill guests on three more tracks on the new album, which also features guest appearances from Tim BownessGavin Harrison, David Rhodes, Trey Gunn and more...

“It's pretty self-explanatory," says Cosetino of the new video. "Only a fool would set fire to his own home, but that is what we are doing. We are on a path of self destruction and need to change our priorities and reconsider our values as a society without having ‘produce/consume/die’ as a motto."

The Road To Now was recorded in the UK and US as well as at Rome-born Cosentino’s own studio in Prague, with final mixing taking place at Real World in Bath.

Pre-order The Road To Now.

