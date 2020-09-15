Sanguine Hum announce new album for November

UK prog rock trio Sanguine Hum have announced they will release their new album, A Trace Of Memory, through Bad Elephant Music on November 6.

A Trace Of Memory is the follow-up to 2018’s widely acclaimed Now We Have Power. Recorded by the core trio of keyboard player Matt Baber, guitarist/vocalist Joff Winks and bassist Brad Waissman, with extra drums and electronic percussion from Paul Mallyon and Andrew Brooker, the new album features seven new songs including a thirteen-minute prog epic, The Yellow Ship.

“The plan was to then record the music quickly with the same spontaneous spirit, but over the course of the next 12 months the realities of trying to make the record happen whilst balancing ‘real life’ commitments meant that sadly we decided to drop the project," explains keyboard player Matt Baber. "Fast forward to March 2020 and suddenly ‘real life’ added a slight twist to proceedings that we didn’t see coming!”

“What a lovely surprise in such a strange year!”, adds Bad Elephant Music’s label manager, David Elliott. “Of course, once I heard A Trace Of Memory was only too happy for BEM to release it. It’s a fantastic record, and a great way to say a not-so-fond farewell to 2020”.

A Trace Of Memory will be released on CD, vinyl and digital download on 6th November, with pre- orders opening on 2nd October.

(Image credit: Bad Elephant Music)

Sanguine Hum: A Trace Of Memory

1. New LighT

2. The Yellow Ship

3. Pyramids

4. Thin Air

5. Unstable Ground

6. Still As The Sea

7. Automaton