Sanguine Hum ready new album Now We Have Power

Sanguine Hum have announced that their new album will be titled Now We Have Power.

The follow-up to 2015’s Now We Have Light is due out in October after the band signed a record deal with Bad Elephant Music.

The album will continue the story of Don “through a surreal lyrical and musical landscape” with the band revealing that original drummer Paul Mallyon will play on the record as a special guest.

Sanguine Hum vocalist and guitarist Joff Winks says: “Making Now We Have Power has been a long, but enjoyable process and we're really thrilled that Bad Elephant are on board with us to present the album to the world.

“There is an exciting vibe at BEM that is totally about putting interesting and unique music first and we're really happy to be part of their enthusiastic team for this release.”

Bad Elephant Music’s label manager David Elliott adds: “It’s a real honour to be working with a band as respected as Sanguine Hum.

“Now We Have Power builds on its predecessor, a true progression in every way. It’s been great working with Matt Baber on his solo album, and now having The Hum as part of the family is just brilliant.”

The album will launch on October 12, with further details to be revealed in due course.