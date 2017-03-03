Samantha Fish premieres video for Chills & Fever

Samantha Fish has released a video for the track Chills & Fever.

It’s the title track from her new covers album, which will launch on March 24 via Ruf Records.

Speaking about the video, Fish tells the Huffington Post: “It’s a song about temptation. So instead of being direct and using a love interest that I’m chasing around, it went more of a psychological route.

“I knew it was gonna look amazing but was such a weird feeling to be laying on this bed and all these hands coming up grabbing you.”

Fish recruited members of the punk blues band The Detroit Cobras for Chills & Fever, which was produced by Bobby Harlow who has previously worked with artists including Jack White.

The follow-up to 2015’s Wild Heart is now available for pre-order. Find the album artwork and full tracklist below.

Fish is about to embark on a tour in support of the album, with dates planned in the US and France over the coming months.

Samantha Fish Chills & Fever tracklist

He Did It Chills & Fever Hello Stranger It’s Your Voodoo Working Hurt’s All Gone You Can’t Go Either Way I Lose Never Gonna Cry Little Baby Nearer To You You’ll Never Change Crow Jane Someboy’s Always Trying I’ll Come Running Over

Mar 04: Vicksburg Bottleneck Blues Bar, MS

Mar 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL

Mar 10: Boca Raton The Funky Biscuit, FL

Mar 20: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France

Mar 21: Beauvais Maladrerie Saint Lazare, France

Mar 26: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France

Mar 30: Salon De Provence Cafe Musiques Portail Coucou, France

Apr 01: Annecy Arcadium, France

Apr 11: Stanhope House, NJ

Apr 12: Sellersville Theater 1894, PA

Apr 13: Alexandria Birchmere, VA

Apr 14: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

Apr 15: Harrisburg The Capitol Room, PA

Apr 27: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS

May 05: New Orleans Republic NOLA, LA

May 11: Chicago City Winery, IL

May 18: Fall River Narrows Center For The Arts, MA

May 21: Dana Point Doheny State Beach, CA

May 26: Kansas City Crossroads, MO

May 27: Kansas City Crossroads, MO

Jun 21: Saint Julien En Genevois Stade Des Burgondes, France

Samantha Fish: Call Of The Wild