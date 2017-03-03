Samantha Fish premieres video for Chills & Fever

Samantha Fish has released a video for the track Chills & Fever.
It’s the title track from her new covers album, which will launch on March 24 via Ruf Records.
Speaking about the video, Fish tells the Huffington Post: “It’s a song about temptation. So instead of being direct and using a love interest that I’m chasing around, it went more of a psychological route.
“I knew it was gonna look amazing but was such a weird feeling to be laying on this bed and all these hands coming up grabbing you.”
Fish recruited members of the punk blues band The Detroit Cobras for Chills & Fever, which was produced by Bobby Harlow who has previously worked with artists including Jack White.
The follow-up to 2015’s Wild Heart is now available for pre-order. Find the album artwork and full tracklist below.
Fish is about to embark on a tour in support of the album, with dates planned in the US and France over the coming months.
Samantha Fish Chills & Fever tracklist
- He Did It
- Chills & Fever
- Hello Stranger
- It’s Your Voodoo Working
- Hurt’s All Gone
- You Can’t Go
- Either Way I Lose
- Never Gonna Cry
- Little Baby
- Nearer To You
- You’ll Never Change
- Crow Jane
- Someboy’s Always Trying
- I’ll Come Running Over
Samantha Fish 2017 US tour dates
Mar 04: Vicksburg Bottleneck Blues Bar, MS
Mar 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL
Mar 10: Boca Raton The Funky Biscuit, FL
Mar 20: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France
Mar 21: Beauvais Maladrerie Saint Lazare, France
Mar 26: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France
Mar 30: Salon De Provence Cafe Musiques Portail Coucou, France
Apr 01: Annecy Arcadium, France
Apr 11: Stanhope House, NJ
Apr 12: Sellersville Theater 1894, PA
Apr 13: Alexandria Birchmere, VA
Apr 14: New York Highline Ballroom, NY
Apr 15: Harrisburg The Capitol Room, PA
Apr 27: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS
May 05: New Orleans Republic NOLA, LA
May 11: Chicago City Winery, IL
May 18: Fall River Narrows Center For The Arts, MA
May 21: Dana Point Doheny State Beach, CA
May 26: Kansas City Crossroads, MO
May 27: Kansas City Crossroads, MO
Jun 21: Saint Julien En Genevois Stade Des Burgondes, France