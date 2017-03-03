Trending

Samantha Fish premieres video for Chills & Fever

Watch new Samantha Fish video for the title track from her upcoming Chills & Fever album

Samantha Fish has released a video for the track Chills & Fever.

It’s the title track from her new covers album, which will launch on March 24 via Ruf Records.

Speaking about the video, Fish tells the Huffington Post: “It’s a song about temptation. So instead of being direct and using a love interest that I’m chasing around, it went more of a psychological route.

“I knew it was gonna look amazing but was such a weird feeling to be laying on this bed and all these hands coming up grabbing you.”

Fish recruited members of the punk blues band The Detroit Cobras for Chills & Fever, which was produced by Bobby Harlow who has previously worked with artists including Jack White.

The follow-up to 2015’s Wild Heart is now available for pre-order. Find the album artwork and full tracklist below.

Fish is about to embark on a tour in support of the album, with dates planned in the US and France over the coming months.

Samantha Fish Chills & Fever tracklist

  1. He Did It
  2. Chills & Fever
  3. Hello Stranger
  4. It’s Your Voodoo Working
  5. Hurt’s All Gone
  6. You Can’t Go
  7. Either Way I Lose
  8. Never Gonna Cry
  9. Little Baby
  10. Nearer To You
  11. You’ll Never Change
  12. Crow Jane
  13. Someboy’s Always Trying
  14. I’ll Come Running Over

Samantha Fish 2017 US tour dates

Mar 04: Vicksburg Bottleneck Blues Bar, MS
Mar 09: Stuart Terra Fermata, FL
Mar 10: Boca Raton The Funky Biscuit, FL
Mar 20: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France
Mar 21: Beauvais Maladrerie Saint Lazare, France
Mar 26: Strasbourg Au Camionmeur, France
Mar 30: Salon De Provence Cafe Musiques Portail Coucou, France
Apr 01: Annecy Arcadium, France
Apr 11: Stanhope House, NJ
Apr 12: Sellersville Theater 1894, PA
Apr 13: Alexandria Birchmere, VA
Apr 14: New York Highline Ballroom, NY
Apr 15: Harrisburg The Capitol Room, PA
Apr 27: Lawrence The Bottleneck, KS
May 05: New Orleans Republic NOLA, LA
May 11: Chicago City Winery, IL
May 18: Fall River Narrows Center For The Arts, MA
May 21: Dana Point Doheny State Beach, CA
May 26: Kansas City Crossroads, MO
May 27: Kansas City Crossroads, MO
Jun 21: Saint Julien En Genevois Stade Des Burgondes, France

