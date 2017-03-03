ArcTanGent 2017: God Is An Astronaut, Boris among additions

Dozens more artists have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent bill.

Tesseract, Sikth and Explosions In The Sky had previously been announced for the UK festival, which will take place in Bristol, UK, on August 17-19.

They’ll now be joined by 38 other artists including God Is An Astronaut, Boris, Defeater and Future Horizons.

Find a full list of artists so far confirmed below.

Festival booker James Scarlett says: “The 38 bands we’re announcing today are making me very excited. It’s a great mix of scene legends like Boris and God Is An Astronaut, alongside unbelievable newcomers such as Brutus and OHHMS.

“It’s by far the strongest line up we’ve ever had and tickets are selling at twice the speed of last year. A word to the wise, Tier 2 tickets will definitely sell out in the next week!”

ArcTanGent is described as the “ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between” and has seen bands including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Russian Circles, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Deafheaven, Mono and 65daysofstatic perform in previous years.

Tickets for ArcTanGent 2017 are now on sale. More than 70 bands will play over four stages, while other entertainment will also be provided, including a silent disco.

For more, visit the festival’s official website.

ArcTanGen 2017 lineup - new additions

Boris

God Is An Astronaut

Defeater

Future of the Left

Devil Sold His Soul

TTNG

Listener

The Number Twelve Looks Like You

sleepmakeswaves

Tall Ships

Hark

OHHMS

Brutus

Stearica

Hemelbestormer

Hikes

Right Hand Left Hand

HCBP

Future Horizons

Boss Keloid

Pijn

Gilmore Trail

itoldyouiwouldeatyou

Frontierer

Living Body

Jardín de la Croix

You Break, You Buy

worriedaboutsatan

Britney

a-tota-so

He Was Eaten By Owls

Toska

Halo Tora

The Evil Usses

Irk

Nitkowski

Death Pedals

Real Terms

ArcTanGen 2017 lineup - previously announced

Explosions In The Sky

Converge

Tesseract

Sikth

Tricot

Bossk

Employed To Serve

Lost In Kiev

Gug

Strobes

The Physics House Band

Wot Gorilla?

