ArcTanGent 2017: God Is An Astronaut, Boris among additions

Dozens more artists have been added to this year’s ArcTanGent bill.
Tesseract, Sikth and Explosions In The Sky had previously been announced for the UK festival, which will take place in Bristol, UK, on August 17-19.
They’ll now be joined by 38 other artists including God Is An Astronaut, Boris, Defeater and Future Horizons.
Find a full list of artists so far confirmed below.
Festival booker James Scarlett says: “The 38 bands we’re announcing today are making me very excited. It’s a great mix of scene legends like Boris and God Is An Astronaut, alongside unbelievable newcomers such as Brutus and OHHMS.
“It’s by far the strongest line up we’ve ever had and tickets are selling at twice the speed of last year. A word to the wise, Tier 2 tickets will definitely sell out in the next week!”
ArcTanGent is described as the “ultimate music festival for connoisseurs of math-rock, post-rock, noise-rock, alt-rock and everything in between” and has seen bands including Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Russian Circles, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Deafheaven, Mono and 65daysofstatic perform in previous years.
Tickets for ArcTanGent 2017 are now on sale. More than 70 bands will play over four stages, while other entertainment will also be provided, including a silent disco.
For more, visit the festival’s official website.
ArcTanGen 2017 lineup - new additions
Boris
God Is An Astronaut
Defeater
Future of the Left
Devil Sold His Soul
TTNG
Listener
The Number Twelve Looks Like You
sleepmakeswaves
Tall Ships
Hark
OHHMS
Brutus
Stearica
Hemelbestormer
Hikes
Right Hand Left Hand
HCBP
Future Horizons
Boss Keloid
Pijn
Gilmore Trail
itoldyouiwouldeatyou
Frontierer
Living Body
Jardín de la Croix
You Break, You Buy
worriedaboutsatan
Britney
a-tota-so
He Was Eaten By Owls
Toska
Halo Tora
The Evil Usses
Irk
Nitkowski
Death Pedals
Real Terms
ArcTanGen 2017 lineup - previously announced
Explosions In The Sky
Converge
Tesseract
Sikth
Tricot
Bossk
Employed To Serve
Lost In Kiev
Gug
Strobes
The Physics House Band
Wot Gorilla?