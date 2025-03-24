The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

Last week we described Kaviani's Switch It Up single as "a sleek, sassed up feast of ZZ Top-style Texan swagger with a glossy Sunset Strip paint job," and our hyperbole – and your subsequent votes – were enough to rocket it to the top position in our most recent Tracks Of The Week bonanza. So congratulations to him. You can watch the video again below.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Black and The Southern River Band came in second and third. We hope they're not too disappointed.

Kaviani - Switch It Up [Music Video] - YouTube Watch On

This week's super selection of sonic splendour is below. Please enjoy it.

Buckcherry - Roar Like Thunder

The title track of their next album, Roar Like Thunder is the sound of Buckcherry doing what they do best these days: straight-up rock’n’roll with a buzzy, infectious melody and enough slick yet biting AC/DC-hued riffage to put a smile on the most of sullen of faces. “Roar Like Thunder rocks from beginning to end,” frontman Josh Todd enthuses of the full album. “It grooves, it thumps, and there is subject matter in each song everyone can relate to. Strap in and enjoy the ride.”

Buckcherry - "Roar Like Thunder" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

DE’WAYNE - Biological

This guy just cropped up on our radar and we’re hooked. Houston-born, LA-based singer/guitarist DE’WAYNE is a rock’n’roller with several charismatic twists, all of which are showcased in this joyous new earworm; the sort we can see appealing to both old-school rockers and alt/indie lovers in need of a new banger. A driving rock anthem with funk in its footsteps and a gloriously heartwarming 80s pulse – kinda like Prince jamming with The Killers, with an extra sprinkle of glitter – Biological is a bright-eyed floor-filler with a sensual heartbeat. Definitely one to watch for.

DE'WAYNE - biological (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Watch On

Eureka Machines - Everything

In these turbulent times, it’s good to know that we can count on Chris Catalyst and his fellow Machines to deliver glowing, nuanced pop-rock tonic for the soul like this. By turns pumped and tender, fizzing and dreamy, the title track of their long-awaited next album (out next month), Everything earns every second of its almost five-minute runtime. The sort of music that looks at life honestly, and still makes it all feel that bit brighter. Gorgeous.

Everything - Eureka Machines - stupid lyric video - YouTube Watch On

Lucie Sue - Hush

French heavy maverick Lucie Sue mixes English and German lyrics on this fuzzy, tongue-in-cheek ode to her experience of motherhood – nodding to her own kids’ Franco-German upbringing. Part spiky riot-grrrl explosion, part industrial headbanger. “I've never been a perfect mother…” she says. “I've always prioritized autonomy: My kids know how to cook, get around, organize themselves and this upbringing has forged a strong character in them. There are sometimes clashes, they don't always obey me and we don't always agree. But in the end, it often leads to right choices.”

Lucie Sue - Hush - YouTube Watch On

Luke Spiller - She’s Just Like California

A gauzy, acoustic-based ballad from the Struts’ frontman’s solo debut, She’s Just Like California is a warm, blissed-out singalong, full of longing, moonlit textures and West Coast sunsets. Years in the works and ultimately released in this relatively simple, stripped-back form (not a million miles from the original demo that his mother and sister encouraged him to pursue), it proves that sometimes it pays to just let a song breathe, as this one does.

Luke Spiller - She's Just Like California - YouTube Watch On

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Glib Tongued (Feat: El-P)

Creeping out of the speakers like some huge, sludgy monster from the deep, Glib Tongued oozes filth, menace and fury, its thick-set Sabbathian riffs offset by spoken-word verses from rapper El-P (from US hip-hop duo Run the Jewels). Heavy, raging, moshpit-ready stuff with a compelling edge. Like the sound of that? Their new album, Death Hilarious, comes out next month.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Glib Tongued (Feat: El-P) - YouTube Watch On

Battlesnake - Shepherd Hunter

Your new favourite Australians Battlesnake return with a sacrifice from their upcoming third album Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd, a concept album about the search for Jesus’s long-lost twin, the second messiah. With a topic so lofty you'd expect something spectacular, and boy, does Shepherd Hunter deliver, coming on like Judas Priest riding a heard of rampant wildebeest through a storm as Zeus throws down lightning bolts from the peak of Olympus and tears the world asunder. Literally enormous.

Shepherd Hunter - YouTube Watch On

The Band Feel - Hands In My Pocket

Meanwhile, in the retro-rock corner, hotly-tipped St. Louis retro-rockers The Band Feel conjure up a vibe on Hands In My Pocket that is somewhere between Humble Pie at their soulful best and the Black Crowes at their most languid, with a touch of the Zeppelins in that instrumental interlude. Having toured with Dirty Honey and The Retrograde they're on something of a roll, and if we were in the business of predicting big things (What's that? We are?) we might just predict big things for them. Another single, Shoal Creek, arrives next month.