The best new rock songs you need to hear right now

By ( Classic Rock ) Contributions from published

Featuring Buckcherry, Luke Spiller, Battlesnake and five other speed kings and highway stars

Tracks of the Week artists
(Image credit: Press materials)

Last week we described Kaviani's Switch It Up single as "a sleek, sassed up feast of ZZ Top-style Texan swagger with a glossy Sunset Strip paint job," and our hyperbole – and your subsequent votes – were enough to rocket it to the top position in our most recent Tracks Of The Week bonanza. So congratulations to him. You can watch the video again below.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Black and The Southern River Band came in second and third. We hope they're not too disappointed.

Kaviani - Switch It Up [Music Video] - YouTube Kaviani - Switch It Up [Music Video] - YouTube
Watch On

This week's super selection of sonic splendour is below. Please enjoy it.

Lightning bolt page divider

Buckcherry - Roar Like Thunder

The title track of their next album, Roar Like Thunder is the sound of Buckcherry doing what they do best these days: straight-up rock’n’roll with a buzzy, infectious melody and enough slick yet biting AC/DC-hued riffage to put a smile on the most of sullen of faces. “Roar Like Thunder rocks from beginning to end,” frontman Josh Todd enthuses of the full album. “It grooves, it thumps, and there is subject matter in each song everyone can relate to. Strap in and enjoy the ride.”

Buckcherry - "Roar Like Thunder" (Official Video) - YouTube Buckcherry -
Watch On

DE’WAYNE - Biological

This guy just cropped up on our radar and we’re hooked. Houston-born, LA-based singer/guitarist DE’WAYNE is a rock’n’roller with several charismatic twists, all of which are showcased in this joyous new earworm; the sort we can see appealing to both old-school rockers and alt/indie lovers in need of a new banger. A driving rock anthem with funk in its footsteps and a gloriously heartwarming 80s pulse – kinda like Prince jamming with The Killers, with an extra sprinkle of glitter – Biological is a bright-eyed floor-filler with a sensual heartbeat. Definitely one to watch for.

DE'WAYNE - biological (Official Visualizer) - YouTube DE'WAYNE - biological (Official Visualizer) - YouTube
Watch On

Eureka Machines - Everything

In these turbulent times, it’s good to know that we can count on Chris Catalyst and his fellow Machines to deliver glowing, nuanced pop-rock tonic for the soul like this. By turns pumped and tender, fizzing and dreamy, the title track of their long-awaited next album (out next month), Everything earns every second of its almost five-minute runtime. The sort of music that looks at life honestly, and still makes it all feel that bit brighter. Gorgeous.

Everything - Eureka Machines - stupid lyric video - YouTube Everything - Eureka Machines - stupid lyric video - YouTube
Watch On

Lucie Sue - Hush

French heavy maverick Lucie Sue mixes English and German lyrics on this fuzzy, tongue-in-cheek ode to her experience of motherhood – nodding to her own kids’ Franco-German upbringing. Part spiky riot-grrrl explosion, part industrial headbanger. “I've never been a perfect mother…” she says. “I've always prioritized autonomy: My kids know how to cook, get around, organize themselves and this upbringing has forged a strong character in them. There are sometimes clashes, they don't always obey me and we don't always agree. But in the end, it often leads to right choices.”

Lucie Sue - Hush - YouTube Lucie Sue - Hush - YouTube
Watch On

Luke Spiller - She’s Just Like California

A gauzy, acoustic-based ballad from the Struts’ frontman’s solo debut, She’s Just Like California is a warm, blissed-out singalong, full of longing, moonlit textures and West Coast sunsets. Years in the works and ultimately released in this relatively simple, stripped-back form (not a million miles from the original demo that his mother and sister encouraged him to pursue), it proves that sometimes it pays to just let a song breathe, as this one does.

Luke Spiller - She's Just Like California - YouTube Luke Spiller - She's Just Like California - YouTube
Watch On

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs - Glib Tongued (Feat: El-P)

Creeping out of the speakers like some huge, sludgy monster from the deep, Glib Tongued oozes filth, menace and fury, its thick-set Sabbathian riffs offset by spoken-word verses from rapper El-P (from US hip-hop duo Run the Jewels). Heavy, raging, moshpit-ready stuff with a compelling edge. Like the sound of that? Their new album, Death Hilarious, comes out next month.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Glib Tongued (Feat: El-P) - YouTube Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Glib Tongued (Feat: El-P) - YouTube
Watch On

Battlesnake - Shepherd Hunter

Your new favourite Australians Battlesnake return with a sacrifice from their upcoming third album Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd, a concept album about the search for Jesus’s long-lost twin, the second messiah. With a topic so lofty you'd expect something spectacular, and boy, does Shepherd Hunter deliver, coming on like Judas Priest riding a heard of rampant wildebeest through a storm as Zeus throws down lightning bolts from the peak of Olympus and tears the world asunder. Literally enormous.

Shepherd Hunter - YouTube Shepherd Hunter - YouTube
Watch On

The Band Feel - Hands In My Pocket

Meanwhile, in the retro-rock corner, hotly-tipped St. Louis retro-rockers The Band Feel conjure up a vibe on Hands In My Pocket that is somewhere between Humble Pie at their soulful best and the Black Crowes at their most languid, with a touch of the Zeppelins in that instrumental interlude. Having toured with Dirty Honey and The Retrograde they're on something of a roll, and if we were in the business of predicting big things (What's that? We are?) we might just predict big things for them. Another single, Shoal Creek, arrives next month.

Hands In My Pocket - THE BAND FEEL (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube Hands In My Pocket - THE BAND FEEL (Official Lyric Video) - YouTube
Watch On
Polly Glass
Polly Glass
Deputy Editor, Classic Rock

Polly is deputy editor at Classic Rock magazine, where she writes and commissions regular pieces and longer reads (including new band coverage), and has interviewed rock's biggest and newest names. She also contributes to Louder, Prog and Metal Hammer and talks about songs on the 20 Minute Club podcast. Elsewhere she's had work published in The Musician, delicious. magazine and others, and written biographies for various album campaigns. In a previous life as a women's magazine junior she interviewed Tracey Emin and Lily James – and wangled Rival Sons into the arts pages. In her spare time she writes fiction and cooks.

With contributions from
More about classic rock
The Pogues in 1988

“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan
Peter Murphy

“This new album is as powerful as any of my work to date.” Bauhaus frontman Peter Murphy announces Silver Shade, his first solo album in 11 years, featuring collaborations with Trent Reznor, Tool's Justin Chancellor and Boy George
The Pogues in 1988

“It was wonderful, ecstatic, thrilling, boring, horrible, oppressive, heartbreaking." The Pogues' Jem Finer on life in a band with the "maddening" Shane MacGowan
See more latest
Most Popular
Robert Fripp and Steven Wilson
“Every record was a battle… I was listening, like, ‘This is amazing!’ but Robert Fripp was reliving the pain and trying to find his way through that”: What Steven Wilson learned from remixing King Crimson
Opeth posing for a photograph in 2012
“I was so sick. I had tunnel vision and couldn’t walk. I was crawling to the toilet and I thought I was going to die”: The unbelievable rise of Opeth, the band who went from death metal no-hopers to prog royalty
Chickenfoot posing for a photograph in 2011
“It felt like there were dark times hanging over this album”: How hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot restarted the party on their second album, III
Gojira posing for a photograph in 2016
“I feel like we’re more than a pile of bones and flesh. I don’t believe in the end of the spirit or soul”: How Gojira emerged from darkness and turned tragedy into strength with Magma
Blink-182 in 1999
“We have a lot of cool songs in Blink, it’s weird to me that’s the one!”: Blink-182 on the making of the “pretty little ballad” that became their biggest ever hit
Efè, Cardinals, Ria Rua, Hotgirl, Dea Matrona
10 brilliant new Irish artists you should listen to before next St. Patrick's Day rolls into view
Peter Hook and the Groundhogs
“It did sound like the nightmare Tony McPhee was trying to describe. Prog usually has softness and intricacy, but this wasn’t a record you disappeared into”: New Order’s Peter Hook hails Groundhogs’ Split
Disturbed’s David Draiman posing for a photograph in 2005
“People are intimidated, or say I give off some bad vibe. But if you want to get a reaction out of a crowd, you better have an ego”: How Disturbed’s David Draiman became the metal star the press loved to hate
Steve Hillage posing for a photograph in the 1970s
“The conservatism of what’s called progressive rock these days appals me”: The life and times of Steve Hillage, the maverick guitarist who helped shape the sound of prog
TesseracT
"The music’s pretty progressive, but it’s not Rush is it? It’s not exactly Dream Theater." TesseracT's journey to debut album One