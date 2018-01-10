Ryuichi Sakamoto to release remix compilation album Async Remodels

Ryuichi Sakamoto has announced a new compilation album titled Async Remodels.

The record will launch on February 23 via Milan Music and will include remixes of tracks that originally featured on his 2017 record Async, reimagined by a range of experimental musicians.

Artists including Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arca and Canadian synthpop duo Electric Youth have contributed to the album.

Sakamoto says: “When I finished my job as a composer and all there was left to do on my new album was to mix and master, a thought occurred to me: I like it too much, and I don’t want to share it with anyone else.”

Async Remodels is now available for pre-order. View the tracklist and cover art below.

Ryuichi Sakamoto Async Remodels tracklist

andata – Oneohtrix Point Never Rework andata – Electric Youth Remix disintegration – Alva Novo Remodel async – Arca Remix fullmoon – Motion Graphics Remix solari – Fennesz Remix solari – Jóhann Jóhannsson Rework zure – Yves Tumour Obsession Edit fullmoon – Survive Version zure – Cornelius Remix Life, Life – Andy Stott Remodel

