Rush’s massive Moving Pictures 40th anniversary box set is now available to pre-order

Last month it was revealed that a 40th anniversary edition of Rush’s classic Moving Pictures album would be celebrated with a box set reissue.

Pre-orders have now opened on not just the massive super deluxe box set, but also the 5P set and the triple CD package – all of which will arrive on April 15 via UMC.

The deluxe box set is crammed with a host of extras, including the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 album remaster on CD for the first time, two further CDs featuring a complete and previously unreleased concert from the band’s hometown of Toronto in March 1981, along with five heavyweight LPs containing the album and live show, which have been cut at half speed.

It’ll also come with a Blu-ray audio disc featuring Moving Pictures in Dolby Atmos and a new 5.1 surround album mix. The Blu-ray will also contain a brand new video for YYZ, along with promos for Tom Sawyer, Limelight and Vital Signs.

Other bonuses in the box include a 44-page hardcover book, two Neil Peart signature MP40 branded drumsticks, a pair of two metal-embossed guitar picks, one each with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s respective signatures engraved on them, a Red Barchetta model, Moving Pictures posters, a replica of the Moving Pictures 1981 official tour program and more.