Rush’s Geddy Lee announces further book signing dates

Fresh from his successful Big Beautiful Book Of Bass UK and European singing tour, Geddy Lee has announced a run of dates across the US.

The Rush vocalist, bassist and keyboardist has lined up six dates, which will see him visit Nashville, St Louis, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and Atlanta later this month.

All the dates will see Geddy meeting fans and signing his new book, while his appearance in Nashville will also feature a Q&A session hosted by Rush producers Peter Collins and Nick Raskulinecz.

Find a full list of dates and venues below.

Speaking about his book tour ahead of his appearances in the UK and Europe last month, Geddy told Prog: ‘I was a little bit unsure of the best way to go out there and promote this book and we had a lot of different ideas – taking the basses on tour and doing a big show, but it just didn’t feel right to me.

“Yet, at the same time, I wanted to get out there and support independent bookstores and music stores and see if I could get out there and meet some fans.

“One thing lead to another and the experience, I think, for the fans and for myself, was so sweet and so gratifying, that I decided to just keep doing them every once in a while.”

Geddy added: “We just go out there and get to meet some fans and it’s really nice. They come out and get a couple of minutes with me, and we chit-chat. It’s a really nice vibe for me.”

Tickets for all the stops on the US book tour are available through the official Rush website. The ticket price includes a copy of the book for Geddy to sign.