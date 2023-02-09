Run to the chills: This Eddie ice bucket has left us Losfer Words

Last year we stumbled upon an amazing Iron Maiden-inspired steel wood burner and grill based on Eddie from his Powerslave era - and now the company behind the creation have turned once again to the Maiden mascot for inspiration.

This time, however, Burned By Design Ltd have gone all in, using their smithing skills to come up with a metal Eddie ice-bucket (opens in new tab), with our undead hero’s visage taken from the cover of the band’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son album cover from 1988. So this summer, you can play with madness in the back garden safe in the knowledge that your Trooper beers will be chilled and ready to go until at least 2 Minutes To Midnight.

Burned By Design Ltd stress that due to the fact all their products are hand-crafted and built to order, there will be a four to five month wait until you can get your hands on it - but on the plus side, that'll take you straight into summer when a chilled brew or two will be most needed.

The UK-based company have a huge range of brilliant metal items, all beautifully welded and casted and for sale through their Etsy page (opens in new tab) - including a Trooper Eddie fire stoker (opens in new tab), a Motorhead Snaggletooth fire pit (opens in new tab), and an R2-D2 wood burner (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden are preparing for The Future Past 2023 tour, which is set to kick off in Slovenia on May 28 and wrap up at Waken Open Air, Germany, in August.

The band are have also been nominated in the fan vote for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the second time.