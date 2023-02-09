Run to the chills: This Eddie ice bucket has left us Losfer Words

By Scott Munro
( Metal Hammer )
published

Iron Maiden’s Eddie has been transformed into a metal ice-bucket just in time to chill your drinks outdoors

Eddie ice bucket
(Image credit: Burned By Design Ltd)

Last year we stumbled upon an amazing Iron Maiden-inspired steel wood burner and grill based on Eddie from his Powerslave era - and now the company behind the creation have turned once again to the Maiden mascot for inspiration.

This time, however, Burned By Design Ltd have gone all in, using their smithing skills to come up with a metal Eddie ice-bucket (opens in new tab), with our undead hero’s visage taken from the cover of the band’s Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son album cover from 1988. So this summer, you can play with madness in the back garden safe in the knowledge that your Trooper beers will be chilled and ready to go until at least 2 Minutes To Midnight.

Burned By Design Ltd stress that due to the fact all their products are hand-crafted and built to order, there will be a four to five month wait until you can get your hands on it - but on the plus side, that'll take you straight into summer when a chilled brew or two will be most needed.

The UK-based company have a huge range of brilliant metal items, all beautifully welded and casted and for sale through their Etsy page (opens in new tab) - including a Trooper Eddie fire stoker (opens in new tab), a Motorhead Snaggletooth fire pit (opens in new tab), and an R2-D2 wood burner (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden are preparing for The Future Past 2023 tour, which is set to kick off in Slovenia on May 28 and wrap up at Waken Open Air, Germany, in August. 

The band are have also been nominated in the fan vote for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame for the second time.

Image 1 of 2
Eddie ice bucket
(Image credit: Burned By Design Ltd)
Scott Munro
Scott Munro
Louder e-commerce editor

Scott has spent more than 30 years in newspapers and magazines as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. After initially joining our news desk in the summer of 2014, he moved to the e-commerce team full-time in 2020. He maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, scouts out the best deals for music fans and reviews headphones, speakers, books and more. He's written more than 11,000 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog and has previous written for publications including IGN, the Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald covering everything from daily news and weekly features, to video games, travel and whisky. Scott grew up listening to rock and prog, cutting his teeth on bands such as Marillion and Magnum before his focus shifted to alternative and post-punk in the late 80s. His favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Ned's Atomic Dustbin and Drab Majesty, but he also still has a deep love of Rush.