Metal to his very core: Iron Maiden’s Eddie has been turned into a fire pit and BBQ

Iron Maiden’s Eddie has appeared on everything from t-shirts, tankards and mugs, to pinball tables and video games, while Funko recently revealed a new range of Pop! Vinyl figures which includes an excellent Powerslave Pop! Album figure.

And keeping with the Powerslave theme, we’ve stumbled across an incredible Eddie-inspired steel wood burner and grill, which has been hand-crafted by small UK business BurnedbyDesign.

The company have previously created a range of fire pits based on Motorhead’s Snaggletooth, Batman, Freddy Krueger, Darth Vader, Predator, Iron Man and more, but this incredible mummy Eddie is our personal favourite.

BurnedbyDesign say: “Inspired by Iron Maiden's Powerslave Eddie mummy, this dual purpose wood burner and grill will add a spark to your outdoor space.

“Eddie's crown is hinged to open up to reveal a BBQ grill and coal grill, with rear opening hatch for fire tending. Finished in ultra-high temperature clear coat, this rock legend is sure to warm the souls of any Iron Maiden fan.”

Worldwide shipping is available and further information is available on BurnedbyDesign’s Etsy page.

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, will head back out on the road later this year on the Legacy Of The Beast tour 2022, where they’ll play tracks from last year’s Senjutsu album.