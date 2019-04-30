Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay reunite for UK tour

Fresh from their induction into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Roxy Music’s Phil Manzanera and Andy Mackay have announced a UK tour.

The pair will be joined by an orchestra for the five shows which will take place under the Roxymphony banner, which made its debut at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall last year.

The tour will get under way at Glasgow’s King’s Theatre on October 16 and then visit Gateshead, Manchester and Birmingham, before concluding with a performance at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 21.

Manzanera says: “It’s great to be back on stage with Andy Mackay presenting Roxy’s music in a new context.

“It was a revelation to us all how well-suited the songs were to being orchestrated and how much the audience at the Queen Elizabeth Hall seemed to enjoy it. We’re now emboldened to hit the road and share Roxymphony with more of our UK fans.”

Mackay adds: “Roxymphony was an idea that came from the fabulous possibilities of using orchestral strings and other instruments.

“I had already written the string parts for 3Psalms and it was incredibly exciting for me to assemble all the musicians for the premiere last year and to perform with Phil.

“Roxymphony was the natural partner and was so well received we felt we just had to do it again.”

The concerts will feature full orchestral reworkings of Roxy Music tracks including Love Is The Drug, More Than This, In Every Dream Home A Heartache and Out Of The Blue, while the shows will also see material from Mackay’s 3Psalms album played.

Tickets for the UK tour will go on sale from 9am this coming Friday (May 3).

Roxymphony UK tour dates

Oct 16: Glasgow King’s Theatre

Oct 17: Gateshead Sage

Oct 19: Manchester Opera House

Oct 20: Birmingham New Alexandra Theatre

Oct 21: London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire