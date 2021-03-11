Rosalie Cunningham releases video for brand new single Number 149

Rosalie Cunningham premieres the video for her brand new single Number 149 with Prog. Cunningham releases the new single, b/w The Fossil, through Cherry Red Records on March 12.

“Creating the cover art and the music video was so much fun! I came across the dolls house in the street, someone had put it out with the bins so I took it home and Rosco and I cleaned it up, painted it colourfully, found a mini-me doll and then began collecting miniature objects to adorn the interior," explains Rosalie.

"It was a fun little project for a while. Not being able to get together with anyone forced us into doing everything ourselves - Rosco painstakingly piecing together the stop motion clips and filming me in front of a green screen in our flat and me taking up editing duties on Final Cut Pro. It’s certainly got a homespun feel to it because of our limitations but I think that actually suits the song perfectly!”

The former Purson frontwoman has put her lockdown time to good use, despite catching Covid-19 back in March last year. Cunningham managed a series of socially distanced live shows in December, recorded a 'lockdown' version of Purson's Tempest And The Tide and took part in Fairport Convention's charity re-record pf their classic Meet On The Ledge. She's also been hard at work on the follow-up to her acclaimed self-titled solo debut which she released in 2019.

“There wasn’t an awful lot going on during lockdown, so looking back was a source of inspiration for me," Cunningham continues. "Number 149 and Fossil Song are both heavily nostalgic. 149 is about the house I grew up in that still, all these years later, worms its way into my dreams almost nightly in forever transmuting guises. There is obviously a deep yearning in me to return to a time when the world seemed a much more magical place and those rooms, those bricks and mortar, represent that to me.”

Cunningham has European festival dates this summer and a headline European tour in 2022, with a new album on the horizon. Number 149 which is available as a limited edition 7” vinyl.

Get Number 149.