Former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham tests positive for COVID-19

Rosalie Cunningham has issued a statement to say that she was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week.

The former Purson vocalist reports she’s decided to let fans know in an effort to “stress the importance of staying isolated” amid the ongoing crisis.

Cunningham says: “On Tuesday morning I developed a pathetic little cough, the kind that sounds like you're putting it on, then an ache in my neck which the rest of my body soon joined in with… then came the fever on Tuesday night.

“Yesterday was spent in and out of consciousness on the sofa, delirious and calling out to people who weren't there and feeling like there was someone on my chest. Tripping balls basically but NOT in a good way!

“The NHS have stopped doing tests unless you need to be hospitalised but, after speaking with a doctor on the phone regarding all my symptoms, it has been confirmed that I have COVID-19. I feel a bit more with it today, hence how I am able to write this. I don't know if I’m on the road to recovery or if it's just a brief wave of lucidity.”

Cunningham continues: “I am a young, healthy person with a strong immune system – one of those smug people who was sure they'd never get it – so I would hate to think what effect this virus could have on those with more compromised health.

“I feel it's my duty to stress the importance of staying isolated if you can. The sooner we can contain this, the sooner we can shut it down and end this pandemonium.

“Some other countries are in complete lockdown and some even under martial law. I feel it's best to be overly cautious now rather than have this drag on for longer than it needs to.”

She adds: “I still have a sneaking suspicion this is all an elaborate plan to control us for some evil new world order – or is that my temperature talking? – but we can at least discuss our conspiracies from the safety of our homes for the time being.

“At least we can enjoy the time this gives us to reflect, learn, relax. Feel free to recommend any good music, books or films.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy Osbourne’s Ordinary Man producer and former California Breed guitarist Andrew Watt also confirmed he had tested positive for coronavirus.