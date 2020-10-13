Rosalie Cunningham announces socially distanced gig for December

Rosalie Cunningham has announced a one-off socially distanced gig in London for December. She will play the New Cross Inn on December 6.

The gig is seated only, with a limited capacity, with tickets only available for advanced table bookings.

"It's going to be quite different from anything you've seen me do before and I am both nervous and excited in equal measure," says Cunningham. "But I will finally be able to play my music live for you in an intimate and safe setting - what novelty!"

Tickets are priced at £24 for a table of two, £42 for a table of four and £72 for a table of six.

