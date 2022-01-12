Rolo Tomassi share new single Closer, cancel European shows, add UK dates

Rolo Tomassi have released a third single from their forthcoming Where Myth Becomes Memory album in the form of the atmospheric ballad Closer.

“What’s left to lose?” sings Eva Korman. “All I want is you. Your patience removed, but all I want is you.”



“We wanted to show a completely different side to the record by releasing this single,” says the vocalist’s brother James Spence, Rolo Tomassi’s keyboardist. “The album is full of lighter, more gentle moments to contrast the darker side to it and none more so than this.”

Discussing the song’s video, Korman says, “The narrative side to the video is about the constant cycle of change. For better or worse, we take our past experiences with us into constantly evolving new beginning.”

The Yorkshire band have already released two songs from the album, which is scheduled for release on February 4 via MNRK: first single Cloaked was released in August, and a follow-up single, Drip, was released in November.

Discussing the album, James Spence says, "This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of. I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."

The band have also announced that they are cancelling their upcoming shows in mainland Europe, but have added four dates to their UK tour. Tickets for the new shows, in Southampton, Birmingham, Sheffield and Glasgow, go on sale on Friday, Jan 14, at 10am.

