Rolo Tomassi tease new album Where Myth Becomes Memory with new single Drip

Rolo Tomassi have announced a February 4, 2022 release date for their forthcoming sixth studio album, Where Myth Becomes Memory. And, following on from the release of the album’s first single, Cloaked, in August, the Yorkshire mathcore group have shared a second taste of what to expect from the album with the video for Drip.

"When we start the writing process for each record, we always wait for the first song that clicks,” says guitarist Chris Cayford. “It feels similar to our music but is also intangibly different to the extent we know it’s the next step and we need to build the album around it. This was the song that did that"

Discussing the album itself, James Spence says, "This is a really important album for all of us. Of anything we've done, it's the one I'm most proud of. I think it's the most ambitious and creative that our band has ever sounded and something that we've all needed to get through the last few years. We can't wait to share it and to have you help us bring it to life."

The Sheffield band recently announced plans to hit the road for headline dates in February, with Pupil Slicer in tow.

"With more new music to follow, we can’t wait to get back at it and be back in a live, touring setting,” they declared when the dates were first unveiled. “These dates are the biggest headline shows we’ve done and we have lots planned to make sure it’s the best show we’ve ever presented.”