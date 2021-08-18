Rolo Tomassi drop lethal new single Cloaked

Rolo Tomassi have returned with a new single, titled Cloaked, and share news of their signing to the entertainment company eOne.

Cloaked features sporadic stretches of unrestrained aggression in the form of chaotic riffs and unruly percussion, framed between choruses of light and airy vocal lines.

Speaking of the new track and its accompanying highly-aesthetic video, co-lead vocalist James Spence tells Metal Hammer: "David and James who worked on the video really helped us to bring to life the themes of the song. The narrative visualises the process of change within us with every new experience we have.

"The themes of dualism and identity are explored through the contrasting colours and the movements of the characters. The director David got two dancers who choreographed a whole routine to the song. They represent the separation of mind and body.

"We really wanted the video to tie in strongly with the song's meaning and act as an extension of it. We love the results and have already got more planned which we can’t wait to share"

On the news of the band's signing to eOne, Spence continues: "We’re thrilled to be signing with eOne Heavy for this new record. It was an easy decision for us and they’ve been a dream to work with. We’re looking forwards to everything that follows."

While vocalist Eva Spence states: "We're excited to finally share new music after spending the last two years working on our new record. Writing has been essential for us this past year in the absence of playing live, we can't wait to get back on the road and hope to see you at a show soon."

Watch the video for Cloaked below:

