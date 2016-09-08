Rolling Stones trail Latin America tour documentary

The Rolling Stones have issued a trailer for their tour documentary Ole Ole Ole!: A Trip Across Latin America.

The film showcases the rock veterans’ tour of Latin America earlier this year, culminating in their historic free show in Havana, Cuba – which attracted 1.2 million people. It premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on September 16.

Film bosses say: “In Argentina the Rolingo superfan culture is examined – in Uruguay the group visits a family of local drummers and jams with them in Lima. The band watches Afro Peruvian dancers perform before joining in with them.

“The band immerses in the local cultures of these cities and the viewer learns about each destination’s influence on the band and how the Rolling Stones impacted the cities and its people.”

Songs performed in the film include (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll, Wild Horses, Honky Tonk Women, Sympathy For The Devil, Paint It Black and Miss You.

Director Paul Dugdale will also screen Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba on September 23 – a film capturing just their Cuban concert. Tickets for the one-night only screening are available via the Stones In Cuba website.

The Stones will take part in the Desert Trip festival in California next month, alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and The Who.

The Rolling Stones: The Story Behind Honky Tonk Women