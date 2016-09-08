Glenn Hughes: Resonate is my most grounded rock album

Glenn Hughes says his upcoming solo album Resonate is the most “grounded rock album” he’s ever made.

The record is out on November 4 via Frontiers Music and in a new video, the former Black Sabbath and Deep Purple member gives fans a glimpse into studio sessions for his first solo release since 2008’s First Underground Nuclear Kitchen. Watch it below.

Hughes says: “This is my first solo album in almost eight years as I’ve been busy doing other projects. This album is definitely rock – acoustic guitar, electric guitar, bass guitar, drums – all organic vintage instruments – the most grounded rock album I’ve made to date.

“This could be the album I think my fans have been waiting for. I’ve put every single piece of love and soul and heart into this record.”

He’s joined on Resonate by guitarist and co-producer Soren Andersen, drummer Pontus Engborg and keyboardist Lachy Doley, with a guest appearance by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

And Smith says the pair share a “musical telepathy” which makes studio sessions together a pleasure.

The Chili Peppers sticksman says: “We know each other so well and it’s always fun because playing with Glenn, like any real artist, is always trying to grow and change and do new things.

“We have this musical telepathy that only happens when you play and know someone for many years – and that’s what a good, creative collaboration is all about. He’s a pretty good singer, but he’s an even better human being.”

Resonate is available for pre-order.

Earlier this week, Hughes and guitarist Joe Bonamassa began work on what will be the fourth album Black Country Communion album.

The Resonate cover

Glenn Hughes Resonate tracklist

Heavy My Town Flow Let It Shine Steady God Of Money How Long When I Fall Landmines Stumble & Co Long Time Gone

