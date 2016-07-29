Rolling Stones to release Cuban concert film Havana Moon

Rolling Stones are to release their Cuban concert film Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba on September 23.

The veteran rock outfit performed in front of 1.2 million fans there in March – setting the record as the first open-air concert in the country to feature a UK rock band.

The documentary is said to capture “the historic, once in a lifetime concert by The Rolling Stones in Havana, Cuba. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood perform a truly spectacular set.”

Tickets for the one-night only screening of Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba will go on sale next month. More details are available on the Stones In Cuba website.

The band are also lined up to play the Desert Trip in California alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Who and Roger Waters in October.

Meanwhile, guitarist Keith Richards said in April that the band’s 11th album was “in the can.”

