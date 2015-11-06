Rolling Stones detail 2016 South American tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a 2016 South American tour.
The run of 12 dates kicks off in Santiago, Chile on February 3 and wraps up with a show in Mexico City on March 14.
Frontman Mick Jagger says: “It’s got to be 10 years since we played Latin America. It’s a really long time. We’ve never been to Columbia, Peru or Uruguay. We’re so looking forward to playing there.
Keith Richards adds: “After all this time, finding a fresh horizon is pretty interesting.”
The Stones released a restored 3DVD and Blu-ray set titled From The Vault: Live At The Tokyo Dome 1990 last month. They’re expected to start work on their first studio material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang in the coming months.
Rolling Stones 2016 South American tour dates
Feb 03: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
Feb 07: La Plata Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, Argentina
Feb 10: La Plata Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, Argentina
Feb 13: La Plata Estadio Ciudad De La Plata, Argentina
Feb 16: Montevideo Estadio Centenario, Uruguay
Feb 20: Rio Estadio Do Maracana, Brazil
Feb 24: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil
Feb 27: Sao Paulo Estadio Do Morumbi, Brazil
Mar 02: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil
Mar 06: Ate Estadio Monumental, Peru
Mar 10: Bogota Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Colombia
Mar 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico