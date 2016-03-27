Rolling Stones perform historic free show in Cuba

The Rolling Stones became the first British band to perform an open-air concert in Cuba when they played their first-ever show on the Caribbean island on March 25 in Havana.

On the heels of their America Latina Ole tour, the band delivered the Concert For Amity before an estimated 1.3 million fans at the Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana.

The 18-song set provided Cuban fans their first live taste of Stones classics, from show-opener Jumpin’ Jack Flash to the finale of (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.

Mick Jagger told the crowd: “Here we are finally! We are sure that this night is going to be an unforgettable night, for you and for us. We know that years ago it was difficult to listen to our music here in Cuba, but here we are, playing for you in your beautiful land. I think that finally things have changed, haven’t they?”

The Havana show was filmed by director Paul Dugdale and produced by JA Digital for a possible future release.

The band adds: “Thank you Latin America for an unforgettable tour. And thanks to the 1.3 million people of Cuba who came to the show. Next stop, Saatchi Gallery, London for Exhibitionism - The Rolling Stones.”

The April 6 opening at the Saatchi Gallery will see the group host their first-ever major exhibition at the prestigious London venue. The event will present more than 500 important and unseen artifacts from the group’s personal archives while featuring an interactive tour through the Stones’ history.

Following the London residency, Exhibitionism will visit 11 other cities around the world over a four-year period.