Rolling Stones 60s box set to be released

The Rolling Stones In Mono collection featuring their discography throughout the 60s will be released on September 30.

The box set features 186 songs from 1964’s The Rolling Stones through 1969’s Let It Bleed and also a new collection of non-album B sides and rarities named Stray Cats. It includes 56 songs which have never been made available in mono since the digitalisation of music.

The sleeve notes say: “The albums from the first decade of history and mayhem have been newly remastered with unprecedented fidelity and revelatory detail from original mono sources.”

The box set is available in 15CD or 16LP and includes a 48-page book containing a 5000 word essay by Rolling Stone’s senior editor David Fricke and rare photos by Terry O’Neill. It will also be made available in digital formats standard digital, mastered for iTunes and True HD.

The collection has been mastered by engineer Bob Ludwig, who won Grammy Awards for his reissues of Derek And The Dominos and Dire Straits. The vinyl lacquers were cut at Abbey Road Studios.

The Stones are set to release their seminal Cuban concert film Havana Moon: The Rolling Stones Live in Cuba on September 23. They performed in front of 1.2 million fans there in March – setting the record as the first open-air concert in the country to feature a UK rock band.

Tickets for the one-night only screening of the film will go on sale next month. More details are available on the Stones In Cuba website. The band are also lined up to play the Desert Trip in California alongside Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, The Who and Roger Waters in October.

The Rolling Stones In Mono collection

Rolling Stones In Mono contents

The Rolling Stones (UK, 1964)

12 X 5 (1964)

The Rolling Stones No. 2 (UK, 1965)

The Rolling Stones Now! (1965)

Out of Our Heads (US, 1965)

Out of Our Heads (UK, 1965)

December’s Children (And Everybody’s) (1965)

Aftermath (UK, 1966)

Aftermath (US, 1966)

Between the Buttons (UK, 1967)

Flowers (1967)

Their Satanic Majesties Request (1967)

Beggar’s Banquet (1968)

Let it Bleed (1969)

Stray Cats (2016)

