Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020: Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode and more are in

The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame have announced their Class Of 2020.

A total of 16 artists were nominated, but this year, only six will be inducted – and those are Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, The Notorious B.I.G. and Whitney Houston.

That means there’s no space for Judas Priest, Motorhead, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, MC5, Pat Benatar, Todd Rundgren, the Dave Mathews Band, Kraftwerk and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

It’s also the very first time that the winner of the popular fan vote have failed to be inducted, with the Dave Matthews Band’s tally of more than 1 million votes having no impact on the final results.

The seven previous winners have all been inducted.

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020.