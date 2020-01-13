Judas Priest and Soundgarden shortlisted in Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame fan ballot

Judas Priest and Soundgarden have made it on to The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame’s fan ballot.

They’re on the final shortlist of five along with the Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar and The Doobie Brothers, with the ballot representing one vote for each artist, which will be tallied alongside the the remaining votes from within the music industry.

Judas Priest have issued a statement to thank fans for casting their vote, with the Class Of 2020 set to be announced on January 15.

Priest say: “A huge metal thank you to our Priest family for voting diligently and defending Judas Priest in the fan vote for The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame 2020.

“We made and stayed in the top five fan votes through your love and support. Whatever the outcome we are blessed having the best metal fans in the world of heavy metal!”

The Dave Matthews Band topped fan voting, gathering 1,005,657 votes, with Benatar (882,207), The Doobie Brothers (784,729), Soundgarden (722,931) and Judas Priest (675,434) rounding out the top five.

Fans cast a total of 8,251,235 votes, with the full results available below.

The 2020 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 2, 2020.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 fan ballot: Final standings

1. Dave Matthews Band: 1,005,657 votes

2. Pat Benatar: 882,207 votes

3. The Doobie Brothers: 784,729 votes

4. Soundgarden: 722,931 votes

5. Judas Priest: 675,434 votes

6. Whitney Houston: 593,374 votes

7. Depeche Mode: 563612 votes

8. Thin Lizzy: 556,476 votes

9. Motorhead: 512,918 votes

10. Todd Rundgren: 440,898 votes

11. Nine Inch Nails: 380,869 votes

12. T.Rex: 365,290 votes

13. The Notorious B.I.G.: 275,892 votes

14. Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan: 166,596 votes

15. Ktaftwerk: 163,667 votes

16. MC5: 160,685 votes