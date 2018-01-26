Trending

Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song

By News  

Recorded at the Manchester Apollo in November, Season's Song is from Robert Plant's recent studio album Carry Fire

Robert Plant
Robert Plant
(Image: © Mads Perch)

Robert Plant has released a live performance video of Season’s Song. The video was shot at Manchester Apollo last November. The video is being released to mark the launch a video jukebox on Plant’s site, which gives fans the opportunity to to listen to and watch videos of tracks from last year’s Carry Fire album.

Plant first used the phrase “carry fire” in his song Dancing In Heaven from 2005 album Mighty ReArranger.

On Carry Fire’s release, he said: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Earlier this month, Plant announced plans to headline Bearded Theory’s 20128 Spring Gathering, while next month will see the release of a live DVD filmed at David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption in 2016.

Tour Dates

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PMDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleigh, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PMOvens AuditoriumCharlotte, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PMChrysler HallNorfolk, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PMBeacon TheatreNew York, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PMOrpheum TheatreBoston, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PMMassey HallToronto, Canada
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PMRiviera TheatreChicago, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PMOrpheum TheatreMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PMBuell TheatreDenver, United States
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PMFox TheaterOakland, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PMOrpheum Theatre-Los AngelesLos Angeles, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PMState TheatreSydney, Australia
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PMSydney Opera HouseSydney, Australia
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PMSydney Opera HouseSydney, Australia
Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PMPalais TheatreSt Kilda, Australia
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMPalais TheatreSt Kilda, Australia
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PMThebartonTorrensville, Australia
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PMPerth Convention and Exhibition CentrePerth, Australia
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PMBath Recreation GroundBath, United Kingdom
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PMBath Recreation GroundBath, United Kingdom
Monday, July 23, 2018 at 8:30PMSalle PleyelParis, France
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PMTHEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPSCarcassonne, France
Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 8:00PMStimmen-Festival MarktplatzLörrach, Germany
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:30PMJunge GardeDresden, Germany
Friday, August 3, 2018 at 8:00PMMølleparkenSønderborg, Denmark
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PMGröna LundStockholm, Sweden
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00PMBergenhus FestningBergen, Norway
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSverresborg MuseumTrondheim, Norway

Robert Plant interview: 'people spat at us because we were hippies'