Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song

Robert Plant has released a live performance video of Season’s Song. The video was shot at Manchester Apollo last November. The video is being released to mark the launch a video jukebox on Plant’s site, which gives fans the opportunity to to listen to and watch videos of tracks from last year’s Carry Fire album.
Plant first used the phrase “carry fire” in his song Dancing In Heaven from 2005 album Mighty ReArranger.
On Carry Fire’s release, he said: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.
“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”
Earlier this month, Plant announced plans to headline Bearded Theory’s 20128 Spring Gathering, while next month will see the release of a live DVD filmed at David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption in 2016.
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Chrysler Hall
|Norfolk, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Beacon Theatre
|New York, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Orpheum Theatre
|Boston, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Massey Hall
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Buell Theatre
|Denver, United States
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Orpheum Theatre-Los Angeles
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|State Theatre
|Sydney, Australia
|Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney, Australia
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney, Australia
|Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda, Australia
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda, Australia
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Thebarton
|Torrensville, Australia
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre
|Perth, Australia
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Bath Recreation Ground
|Bath, United Kingdom
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Bath Recreation Ground
|Bath, United Kingdom
|Monday, July 23, 2018 at 8:30PM
|Salle Pleyel
|Paris, France
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PM
|THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS
|Carcassonne, France
|Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz
|Lörrach, Germany
|Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Junge Garde
|Dresden, Germany
|Friday, August 3, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Mølleparken
|Sønderborg, Denmark
|Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Gröna Lund
|Stockholm, Sweden
|Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Bergenhus Festning
|Bergen, Norway
|Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sverresborg Museum
|Trondheim, Norway
