Robert Plant releases live video of Season's Song

Robert Plant has released a live performance video of Season’s Song. The video was shot at Manchester Apollo last November. The video is being released to mark the launch a video jukebox on Plant’s site, which gives fans the opportunity to to listen to and watch videos of tracks from last year’s Carry Fire album.

Plant first used the phrase “carry fire” in his song Dancing In Heaven from 2005 album Mighty ReArranger.

On Carry Fire’s release, he said: “It’s about intention. I respect and relish my past works, but each time I feel the incentive to create new work, I must mix old with new.

“Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat – the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Earlier this month, Plant announced plans to headline Bearded Theory’s 20128 Spring Gathering, while next month will see the release of a live DVD filmed at David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption in 2016.

Tour Dates

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PM Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Chrysler Hall Norfolk, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Beacon Theatre New York, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PM Orpheum Theatre Boston, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Massey Hall Toronto, Canada Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Riviera Theatre Chicago, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PM Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Buell Theatre Denver, United States Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Fox Theater Oakland, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PM Orpheum Theatre-Los Angeles Los Angeles, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM State Theatre Sydney, Australia Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Palais Theatre St Kilda, Australia Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Palais Theatre St Kilda, Australia Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Thebarton Torrensville, Australia Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre Perth, Australia Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PM Bath Recreation Ground Bath, United Kingdom Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PM Bath Recreation Ground Bath, United Kingdom Monday, July 23, 2018 at 8:30PM Salle Pleyel Paris, France Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PM THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS Carcassonne, France Sunday, July 29, 2018 at 8:00PM Stimmen-Festival Marktplatz Lörrach, Germany Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:30PM Junge Garde Dresden, Germany Friday, August 3, 2018 at 8:00PM Mølleparken Sønderborg, Denmark Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Gröna Lund Stockholm, Sweden Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 9:00PM Bergenhus Festning Bergen, Norway Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Sverresborg Museum Trondheim, Norway

Robert Plant interview: 'people spat at us because we were hippies'