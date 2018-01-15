Robert Plant to headline Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2018

Organisers of Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering have announced a list of some of the artists who’ll appear at this year’s UK event.

It’ll be held at Catton Hall, Derbyshire, between May 24-27 – and it’s been confirmed that Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters will headline the festival’s Saturday night.

Other artists announced for the family friendly event include The Jesus And Mary Chain, Sleaford Mods, Therapy?, Sleeper, Fun Lovin’ Criminals, The Coral, Idles, Crazyhead, Jesus Jones and The Urban Voodoo Machine.

The Spring Gathering will take place across nine stages, covering a wide variety of musical genres, and will also feature a comedy stage.

Tickets are available directly through the festival’s website, while the lineup poster can be seen below.

Plant released his latest studio album Carry Fire last year and will launch a DVD,filmed at David Lynch’s 2016 Festival Of Disruption, on February 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment.

Robert Plant interview: 'people spat at us because we were hippies'