Robert Plant to release live Festival Of Disruption DVD

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters’ performance at David Lynch’s 2016 Festival Of Disruption is to be released on DVD.

It will launch on February 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and will feature tracks including Black Dog, Whole Lotta Love and Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You.

The set from the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, was originally broadcast on AXS TV in March last year and was described as showing “the music icon at the top of his game, putting his signature vocals and effortless charm on full display as he blazes through an expansive setlist that will satisfy both die-hard fans and curious newcomers, alike.”

Proceeds from sales will go towards the David Lynch Foundation, with the DVD also featuring interviews with the TV and film director.

Plant will head out on tour across North America next month in support of his latest album Carry Fire. Find further details below.

Robert Plant Festival Of Disruption DVD tracklist

Poor Howard Turn It Up Black Dog Medley: The Enchanter / Rainbow Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You Little Maggie Medley: Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona Going To California

Bonus Feature

David Lynch On Creativity David Lynch On Meditation David Lynch On Music

Tour Dates

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PM Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts Raleigh, United States Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PM Ovens Auditorium Charlotte, United States Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PM Chrysler Hall Norfolk, United States Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM Beacon Theatre New York, United States Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PM Orpheum Theatre Boston, United States Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM Massey Hall Toronto, Canada Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM Riviera Theatre Chicago, United States Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PM Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis, United States Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM Buell Theatre Denver, United States Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM Fox Theater Oakland, United States Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PM Orpheum Theatre-Los Angeles Los Angeles, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM State Theatre Sydney, Australia Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PM Sydney Opera House Sydney, Australia Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Palais Theatre St Kilda, Australia Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Palais Theatre St Kilda, Australia Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PM Thebarton Torrensville, Australia Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre Perth, Australia Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PM Bath Recreation Ground Bath, United Kingdom Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PM Bath Recreation Ground Bath, United Kingdom Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PM THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS Carcassonne, France

