Robert Plant to release live Festival Of Disruption DVD

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters’ performance at David Lynch’s 2016 Festival Of Disruption is to be released on DVD.
It will launch on February 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and will feature tracks including Black Dog, Whole Lotta Love and Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You.
The set from the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, was originally broadcast on AXS TV in March last year and was described as showing “the music icon at the top of his game, putting his signature vocals and effortless charm on full display as he blazes through an expansive setlist that will satisfy both die-hard fans and curious newcomers, alike.”
Proceeds from sales will go towards the David Lynch Foundation, with the DVD also featuring interviews with the TV and film director.
Plant will head out on tour across North America next month in support of his latest album Carry Fire. Find further details below.
Robert Plant Festival Of Disruption DVD tracklist
- Poor Howard
- Turn It Up
- Black Dog
- Medley: The Enchanter / Rainbow
- Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
- Little Maggie
- Medley: Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona
- Going To California
Bonus Feature
- David Lynch On Creativity
- David Lynch On Meditation
- David Lynch On Music
Tour Dates
|Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
|Raleigh, United States
|Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Ovens Auditorium
|Charlotte, United States
|Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Chrysler Hall
|Norfolk, United States
|Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Beacon Theatre
|New York, United States
|Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Orpheum Theatre
|Boston, United States
|Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Massey Hall
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Riviera Theatre
|Chicago, United States
|Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PM
|Orpheum Theatre
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Buell Theatre
|Denver, United States
|Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, United States
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PM
|Orpheum Theatre-Los Angeles
|Los Angeles, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PM
|State Theatre
|Sydney, Australia
|Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney, Australia
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Sydney Opera House
|Sydney, Australia
|Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda, Australia
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Palais Theatre
|St Kilda, Australia
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Thebarton
|Torrensville, Australia
|Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PM
|Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre
|Perth, Australia
|Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Bath Recreation Ground
|Bath, United Kingdom
|Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PM
|Bath Recreation Ground
|Bath, United Kingdom
|Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PM
|THEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPS
|Carcassonne, France
