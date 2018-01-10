Trending

Robert Plant to release live Festival Of Disruption DVD

Next month, Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters will release live DVD filmed at David Lynch’s Festival Of Disruption in 2016

Robert Plant And The Sensational Space Shifters’ performance at David Lynch’s 2016 Festival Of Disruption is to be released on DVD.

It will launch on February 9 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and will feature tracks including Black Dog, Whole Lotta Love and Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You.

The set from the Ace Hotel, Los Angeles, was originally broadcast on AXS TV in March last year and was described as showing “the music icon at the top of his game, putting his signature vocals and effortless charm on full display as he blazes through an expansive setlist that will satisfy both die-hard fans and curious newcomers, alike.”

Proceeds from sales will go towards the David Lynch Foundation, with the DVD also featuring interviews with the TV and film director.

Plant will head out on tour across North America next month in support of his latest album Carry Fire. Find further details below.

Robert Plant Festival Of Disruption DVD tracklist

  1. Poor Howard
  2. Turn It Up
  3. Black Dog
  4. Medley: The Enchanter / Rainbow
  5. Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You
  6. Little Maggie
  7. Medley: Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona
  8. Going To California

Bonus Feature

  1. David Lynch On Creativity
  2. David Lynch On Meditation
  3. David Lynch On Music

Tour Dates

Friday, February 9, 2018 at 8:00PMDuke Energy Center for the Performing ArtsRaleigh, United States
Sunday, February 11, 2018 at 8:00PMOvens AuditoriumCharlotte, United States
Monday, February 12, 2018 at 8:00PMChrysler HallNorfolk, United States
Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at 8:00PMBeacon TheatreNew York, United States
Friday, February 16, 2018 at 7:30PMOrpheum TheatreBoston, United States
Saturday, February 17, 2018 at 8:00PMMassey HallToronto, Canada
Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at 8:00PMRiviera TheatreChicago, United States
Thursday, February 22, 2018 at 7:30PMOrpheum TheatreMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 8:00PMBuell TheatreDenver, United States
Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at 8:00PMFox TheaterOakland, United States
Friday, March 2, 2018 at 9:00PMOrpheum Theatre-Los AngelesLos Angeles, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 8:00PMState TheatreSydney, Australia
Monday, March 26, 2018 at 8:00PMSydney Opera HouseSydney, Australia
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 8:00PMSydney Opera HouseSydney, Australia
Sunday, April 1, 2018 at 7:00PMPalais TheatreSt Kilda, Australia
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMPalais TheatreSt Kilda, Australia
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 8:00PMThebartonTorrensville, Australia
Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 8:00PMPerth Convention and Exhibition CentrePerth, Australia
Saturday, May 26, 2018 at 2:00PMBath Recreation GroundBath, United Kingdom
Sunday, May 27, 2018 at 2:00PMBath Recreation GroundBath, United Kingdom
Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 9:30PMTHEATRE JEAN-DESCHAMPSCarcassonne, France

