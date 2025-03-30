Former REO Speedwagon frontman Kevin Cronin has taken to social media to bemoan his absence from an upcoming, one-off hometown show celebrating the band's legacy in Champaign, IL.

The show, which is scheduled to take place at the State Farm Center in Champaign on June 14, will raise funds for the REO Speedwagon Foundation for rare GU cancer research at Moffitt Cancer Center, a nonprofit cancer treatment and research center located in Tampa, Florida.

In addition, tribute will be paid to late REO Speedwagon members Gary Richrath (guitar) and Gregg Philbin (bass), who both joined the band while they were resident in Champaign. The musicians lined up for the event include former members Neal Doughty, Alan Gratzer, Bruce Hall, Terry Luttrell, Mike Murphy and Steve Scorfina, but not Cronin.

"The organisers of the Champaign event could have picked a date when all of the former members of REO were available to participate," Cronin wrote on Facebook, in response to a fan questioning his absence. "Instead they chose June 14, 2025, a date where it was public knowledge that I was previously committed to perform with Styx and Kevin Cronin Band in Bend, Oregon.

"Bottom line, I am being asked to participate in an event on a date when I can’t possibly be there in person. And then being falsely accused of turning down the invitation. I am deeply disturbed and hurt by all of this.

"After all I have done to help build the legacy of REO Speedwagon, I feel I have earned and deserve to be included in any event honoring that legacy. Instead, I have been knowingly excluded."

Cronin also claims that REO veterans Dave Amato and Bryan Hitt have not been "shown the respect" of being invited to the Champaign show. It should be pointed out that neither musician was involved in the band's early years, both having joined after they relocated to Los Angeles in 1977.

Last year, REO Speedwagon played their final show against a backdrop of acrimony, as "irreconcilable differences" between Cronin and bassist Bruce Hall forced the latter to sit out the band's schedule.

Hall, who joined REO Speedwagon in 1977 in time to play on the band's breakthrough album You Can Tune A Piano, But You Can't Tuna Fish, had hoped to return to the stage after recuperating from back surgery, but was replaced on the final tour by Matt Bissonette.

Tickets for the show on June 14 are on sale now.

Croinin will hit the road with Styx and former Eagles guitarist Don Felder in May on the Brotherhood Of Rock tour. Full dates below.

Styx, Kevin Cronin and Don Felder: Brotherhood Of Rock tour 2025

