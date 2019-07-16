Rob Zombie releases official full-length trailer for 3 From Hell

Last month, Rob Zombie gave fans a glimpse into his upcoming horror movie 3 From Hell when he released a short clip on Instagram.

Now, with the film set to arrive on September 16-18, Zombie has decided to release the first full-length trailer for what will be the third and final part of his trilogy that began with House Of 1000 Corpses in 2001 and continued with the 2004 movie The Devil’s Rejects.

Zombie says: “Here it is. Your first real look at 3 From Hell! I know you are gonna fucking love it!”

The cast includes Sheri Moon Zombie, Sid Haig, Bill Moseley, Emilio Rivera, Clint Howard and Danny Trejo.

Last week, Zombie said he still wasn’t sure when his new album – the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser – would arrive, even though he’s finished work on it.

Zombie is currently on the road on The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour with Marilyn Manson.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 tour dates

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH