Rob Zombie still unsure when his new album will be released

In July last year, Rob Zombie confirmed he had completed work on his new studio album.

Calling it the “weirdest” and “most complex” record he’s ever made, he dashed fans hopes of a 2018 release saying that the follow-up to 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser would arrive at some point this year.

But with his time taken up with his new horror flick 3 From Hell, which will open from September 6-18, and his summer tour with Marilyn Manson, Zombie remains unsure as to when it’ll see the light of day.

He tells Revolver: “The record is done, and the movie is done, and now we're just figuring out how to release these things, and deal with them while still being on tour.

“With a record, even though MTV and all these old concepts are gone, you still need to make a shit-ton of video content, because that's how people get to the music. So it's just a matter of figuring out how to find time to do all that."

Zombie and Manson kicked off The Twins Of Evil: Hell Never Dies Tour in Baltimore last night, with Zombie saying he won’t debut any of the new material on the road this summer.

He explains: “First of all, nobody wants to go to concerts and hear songs they don't know. Nobody. And if they say they do, they're full of shit!

“Second, if you do that, everybody films it and puts it on YouTube, and starts pre-judging something they don't even know about. When we do put it out, we'll put it out perfectly: You'll have your record, your artwork, your videos etc.”

Zombie and Manson’s next show will take place later tonight (July 10) at Allentown’s PPL Center.

(Image credit: Rob Zombie/Marilyn Manson)

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 2019 tour dates

Jul 10: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Jul 12: Huntington Big Sandy Superstore Arena, WV

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Evansville Ford Center, IN

Jul 16: Rockford BMO Harris Bank Center, IL

Jul 17: Bonner Springs Providence Medical Center Amphitheater, KS

Jul 21: Council Bluffs WestFair Amphitheatre, IA

Jul 23: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

Jul 24: Bismarck Event Center, ND

Jul 25: Billings Rimrock Auto Arena, MT

Aug 04: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Aug 06: Saskatoon SaskTel Center, SK

Aug 07: Winnipeg Bell MTS Place, MB

Aug 09: Fargo Fargodome, ND

Aug 10: Cedar Rapids US Cellular Center, IA

Aug 11: Fort Wayne Allen County Coliseum, IN

Aug 13: Grand Rapids Van Andel Arena, MI

Aug 14: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Aug 16: Ottawa Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Aug 17: Quebec Videotron Centre, QC

Aug 18: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH