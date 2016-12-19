Rob Zombie launches Spooky Christmas Stocking for PETA

Rob Zombie has launched a ‘Spooky Christmas Stocking’ with animal charity PETA (People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals).

The black Christmas stockings include items such as “vegan beef jerky, tasty” and “hot cocoa for a spooky holiday.” There is also chocolate and “psychedelic vegan lolly pops.”

Zombie says: “This is for the Holidays. Buy this and help something besides yourself.”

Zombie is a long-time vegetarian and animal rights activist. The stocking costs $44.99 at the PETA website.

PETA says: “Even the undead can enjoy this limited-edition horror-themed holiday gift set from musician and director Rob Zombie.

“It features the best of both worlds, much like Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. With a variety of tasty vegan goodies and a ‘Flesh Is for Zombies’ mug stuffed inside a black Christmas stocking, it’s the perfect gift for brain-suckers and vegans alike.”

Zombie latest album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser launched in April. He recently issued a video for the track Get Your Boots On! That’s The End Of Rock And Roll.

He also recently released his latest film 31 across Europe and he said he had something completely different up his sleeve for a future project.

Zombie headlines the Encore Stage at Download 2017 on Saturday, June 10.

