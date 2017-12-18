Rob Halford reacts to Judas Priest’s Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame snub

Rob Halford has reacted to Judas Priest not getting enough votes to get into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame next year.

The band came fifth on the fan ballot alongside Bon Jovi, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and The Cars for a chance to be be inducted into the Rock Hall in April next year.

But while those four bands eventually garnered enough total votes to be named in the class of 2018, Priest came up short.

Following the news, frontman Halford appeared on Phoenix radio station 100.7 KSLX and read out the rejection letter from the Rock Hall live on air. Watch the video below.

Asked if he wanted to be inducted at some point in the future, Halford replies: “Personally, I would love it. I think we deserve it. We put our 10,000 hours in and more – and beyond that, we just feel that heavy metal deserves more space in The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

“We were thrilled and honoured to be nominated, so it’s bittersweet. We got the nomination which is something of a recognition for the work that you’ve done, but we didn’t quite get in this time. But I’m hopeful that eventually we’ll get some more metal.”

Judas Priest are gearing up for the launch of their 18th studio album Firepower, which is set to arrive in March.

Last month, the band released a snippet of material from the follow-up to 2014’s Redeemer Of Souls and announced the first run of live shows for 2018. Find a full list below.

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

