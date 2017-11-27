Listen to snippet of explosive new Judas Priest track Firepower

Judas Priest have released an audio snippet of their new song Firepower.

It’s the title track from the band’s upcoming 18th studio album which is set to arrive in March, with a date still to be finalised.

Last month, frontman Rob Halford praised guitarist Richie Faulkner for his work on the album – which the vocalist said features some of the band’s best-ever work.

Halford told VintageRock.com: “We came off the Redeemer Of Souls tour, had a break and then we dove straight back into the second record with Richie. And it’s Richie’s moment, really, because when we did Redeemer Of Souls, it was his first time with Priest as a writer.

“I think it was great how Richie coming into the band and then going through the writing experience and the world tour together really put him in a better place for when we went in to do Firepower.”

Halford added: “Richie’s playing is fucking unbelievable on this album. I think, as the writing team of Richie, Glenn Tipton and myself, this is some of our best work without a doubt.”

Judas Priest previously announced a run of North American dates for next year – and now they’ve added a handful of European shows in Greece, Poland and Germany. Find a full list of their confirmed dates below.

Mar 13: Wilkes Barre Mohegan Sun Arena At Casey Plaza, PA

Mar 15: Youngstown Covelli Centre, OH

Mar 17: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Mar 18: Washington The Anthem, DC

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

