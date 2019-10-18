Rob Halford: It’ll be hard for Judas Priest to top Firepower

Rob Halford says it will be difficult for Judas Priest to better their last studio album Firepower – but reports they’ll do everything in their power to deliver something special.

The vocalist was talking with Consequence Of Sound when he was asked if there was any pressure to deliver after the success of Firepower – which smashed into the UK and US charts at no.5 following its release in early 2018.

Halford replies: “Guitarist Glenn Tipton is always noodling away, even though he doesn’t tour that much now. He’s always noodling away in the studio in the UK. He’s always putting riffs down.

“We have vaults of so many rifts. It’s just incredible. So it all starts with the riff, mostly, in what we do. We start with the riff and a melody, some hooks and we build it, as most bands do.

“Firepower is going to be quite difficult to top, but we’ll do everything we can to cut another great record and that’ll happen at some point.”

Halford has just released his new Christmas solo album Celestial through Legacy Recordings – and in an exclusive interview with Classic Rock last week, The Metal God spoke about why he loves the festive period so much.

And earlier this week, Priest were celebrating after receiving their second nomination for The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.

They were named alongside Motorhead, Thin Lizzy, Soundgarden, T-Rex, MC5, Nine Inch Nails, Pat Benatar, Todd Rundgren, Depeche Mode, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Kraftwerk, Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. and Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – with the final selection set to be announced early next year.

