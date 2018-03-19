Judas Priest celebrate Firepower chart success

Judas Priest are celebrating after their new album Firepower has proved to be a massive hit on both sides of the Atlantic.

It crashed into the UK Official Album Chart Top 100 at no.5 – making it their first top 10 entry in the UK since British Steel which made it to no.4 back in 1980.

Firepower also reached no.5 on the Billboard 200 – the band’s highest charting position in the US. Their 2014 album Redeemer Of Souls peaked at no.6 in the US and at no.12 in the UK.

The news comes after frontman Rob Halford said in a new interview that he fully believed Priest would make it into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame one day after they missed out on a place this year.

The vocalist tells Fox News: “It was a thrill to be nominated. We appreciate and understand what it represents to go into that great institution – it sends a wonderful signal to people.

“And the fact that we didn’t make it? It was a bit disappointing – and we feel heavy metal should be represented more in the Hall Of Fame. But I think we will make it there eventually.

“We will. Next time around, fingers crossed, we’ll make it to the hallowed halls and they’ll find a spot on the shelf to put Judas Priest.”

Priest are currently on tour across North America and will return to the UK for a headline performance at Bloodstock in August. Find further details below.

Halford and Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, which is on sale now.

Mar 20: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Mar 22: Uncasville Mogehan Sun Arena, CT

Mar 25: Ottawa The Arena At TD Place, ON

Mar 27: London Budweiser Gardens, ON

Mar 28: Oshawa Tribute Communities Centre, ON

Mar 30: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Mar 31: Detroit Masonic Temple, MI

Apr 03: Milwaukee Riverside Theater, WI

Apr 05: Green Bay Resch Center, WI

Apr 08: Bloomington Grossinger Motors Arena, IL

Apr 10: Casper Events Center, WY

Apr 11: Loveland Budweiser Events Center, CO

Apr 15: Kent ShoWare Center, WA

Apr 17: Portland Veterans Memorial Coliseum, OR

Apr 19: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Apr 22: Los Angeles Microsoft Theatre, CA

Apr 24: Phoenix Comercia Theatre, AZ

Apr 26: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Apr 28: Dallas Bomb Factory, TX

Apr 29: Sugarland Smart Financial Centre, TX

May 01: San Antonio Freeman Coliseum, TX

Jul 19: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 21: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock Festival, Poland

Jul 31: Munich Zenith, Germany

Aug 08: Dortmund Westfallenhalle, Germany

Aug 10: Bloodstock Festival, UK

Watch Judas Priest kick off their Firepower tour dates